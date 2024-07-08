LAS VEGAS, Nev., July 8, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Jig LLC (“Jig”) today announced Jig App, a new project on Kickstarter providing unique experiences, more fun at home, and engaging educational and non-educational activities. Jig App is more than an app; it is a community of parents, educators, and service providers ready to help busy families with their unique needs and preferences.



Image caption: Kickstarter’s Jig App Project Launches on Monday July 8, 2024.

Jig App connects families with vetted educators for personalized, at-home learning and extracurricular activities. It connects families with local studios, rental services, and providers, opening doors to new adventures and exploration. Jig App also offers a variety of services, including tutoring, music lessons, arts and crafts, sports coaching, and beauty & wellness services.

A convenient, stress-free approach to alternative after-school extracurricular activities and learning is just what kids, teachers, and parents need in today’s world. What makes Jig App stand out is its personalized at-home services and a wide range of extracurricular activities and wellness options for the entire family.

An Amazon Site Leader from Las Vegas, NV, said, “This would be ideal for Amazon associates. With our provided Daycare Centers at some of our locations, our associates would be able to utilize the Jig App to welcome teachers and tutors to help their children with homework and extracurricular activities right here at our Daycare Centers while they go to work! I believe that a company like Amazon would support a company like Jig. When Jig is up and running, please let us know! We would love to be the first ones to know about the news!”

LAUNCHES ON KICKSTARTER MONDAY, JULY 8, 2024

Sign Up to Learn More: https://thenewfamilyappjig.lpages.co/jigs-landing-page/

JIG APP KEY FEATURES INCLUDE:

Wide Range of Subjects and Activities: Real-time booking and scheduling. Secure Payment System: Progress tracking for students/users. Parent Feedback and Review System: Communication message center for parents/users and educators and service providers.

We estimate the budget of $70,000 to create and develop the Jig App project to work effectively. This covers the cost of:

Development Costs: Ongoing app development, maintenance, and updates. Marketing and Sales: Advertising, promotions, sales team salaries, and commissions. Operational Costs: Salaries for administrative and support staff, office expenses. Service Provider Fees: Payments to educators and service providers. Customer Support: Handling inquiries, complaints, and technical support. Compliance and Legal: Ensuring compliance with local regulations, legal fees.



Image caption: Jig App Project on Kickstarter.

We are utilizing crowdfunding as a means of raising funds for the Jig App project, which we currently have on Kickstarter and launches on Monday, July 8, 2024. We have prepared lots of exclusive rewards and offers for kind supporters and investors just like you. We invite you to visit our Kickstarter pre-launch page to be the first to be notified immediately when we kickstart and launch our project to enjoy that early bird offer.

Learn more: https://thenewfamilyappjig.lpages.co/jigs-landing-page/

KICKSTARTER PRE-LAUNCH:

Jig Project on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jigallthings/jig-unique-experiences-tailored-at-home-family-projects

VIDEO (YouTube): This is what a parent, great auntie, had to say about Jig: https://youtu.be/MSIkwCGQBHk

ABOUT JIG APP:

Jig App is dedicated to enhancing family life through interactive educational and non-educational experiences. Founded by Lizette Sanz, Jig App seeks to provide diverse services that cater to the needs of modern families, fostering both educational growth and personal well-being. Website: https://jigthing.myshopify.com

