DENVER, Colo., Aug. 17, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Industry Group (TIG), Kiosk Industry, and the Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA) will meet with Executive Director Sachin Dev Pavithran and his team in Washington, D.C., September 15th to discuss accessibility considerations for self-service kiosks used in retail, vending, and other public-facing environments.



Image caption: Kiosk Industry logo.

Industry participants will include representatives from Tech For All, Storm Interface, and Dot Inc. The meeting will provide an opportunity for the KMA Accessibility Committee to reconnect with the Access Board and to share industry perspectives on accessible self-service technology.

The U.S. Access Board is an independent federal agency that advances accessibility through the development of design guidelines and standards. Its governing structure includes public members and representatives of federal departments.

“Kiosks and other self-service systems should provide universal access to transactions and services in retail and public environments,” said Craig Allen Keefner, Executive Director of KMA. “Our goal is to support practical, usable accessibility that enables people of all abilities to complete transactions and access services independently. Emerging technologies and accessibility approaches, including voice and audio interfaces, accessible payment, and AI-assisted interaction, will also be discussed.”

Recent Additional Announcements

Kiosk Industry has also released three complimentary executive briefings for retail leaders, developed by RetailOCD’s DeAnn Campbell and Barney Stacher:

The Intelligent Store Endpoint The Last 10 Feet of Retail: 2027 Opportunity Map Self-Checkout Executive Readiness Scorecard

The briefings are available at Kiosk Industry’s Retail Executive Briefing page – https://kioskindustry.org/retail-executive-briefing/

Retail Systems has posted 22 vending-related requests for proposals since its previous RFP listing on July 17, 2026. Interested vending operators can review the available opportunities through RetailSystems.org and follow the instructions provided by each issuing entity.

A new RetailNOW 2026 report, written by Elliot Maras and featuring approximately 30 photographs, is also available online.

More industry coverage and resources are available through Kiosk Industry News and Insights – https://kioskindustry.org/news-posts/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Craig Allen Keefner

Executive Director, Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA)

+1-720-324-1837 (media only)

craigkeefner@pm.me

News Source: Kiosk Industry Group