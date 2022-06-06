DALLAS, Texas, June 6, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — KPost Roofing & Waterproofing today announced work on the Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, has earned a national Excellence in Construction® Pyramid Award, presented during ABC’s Convention 2022 in San Antonio, on March 16. The EIC awards are the construction industry’s leading national competition that honors general and specialty contractors for world-class, safe and innovative construction projects from across the nation.



Photo caption: Aerial view of Globe Life Field showcasing the roof that KPost Roofing & Waterproofing installed.

“We could not be prouder of the KPost men and women who safely and successfully completed this iconic project, Globe Life Field!” stated Steve Little, President of KPost Roofing & Waterproofing. “This was a more complex project with a shorter timeframe than the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium, yet we completed it on time and within budget for our clients Manhattan Construction, Texas Rangers, and the City of Arlington.”

Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, has one of the world’s largest retractable roofs. Foreman Thomas Williams led a crew of 80 from January 2019 to May 2020. KPost’s complex scope of work included installing approximately 450,000 square feet of Carlisle’s single-ply KEE PVC, a fleece-backed membrane for hail damage protection, and Liquiseal in gray to waterproof the steel structures penetrating the roof.

“For years, ABC has been honored to award outstanding construction projects like the Globe Life Field by KPost,” said 2022 National Chair of the ABC Board of Directors Stephanie Schmidt, president, Poole Anderson Construction, State College, Pennsylvania. “Through hard work on this project, KPost shows the value of teamwork, overcoming challenges and creativity on the jobsite.”

The EIC award honors all construction team members, including the contractor, owner, architect and engineer. The winning projects are judged on complexity, attractiveness, unique challenges overcome, completion time, workmanship, innovation and safety.

A panel of industry experts served as the competition’s judges. This year’s judges included representatives from the Smithsonian Facilities Construction Division, Construction Management Association of America, Engineering News-Record, Design-Build Institute of America, University Research Institute and various construction-related firms nationwide.

A full list of EIC winners is available on ABC’s website.

About KPost:

KPost Roofing & Waterproofing, a 400+ employee company, is the official Roofing & Waterproofing Partner of the Dallas Cowboys. They have been protecting roofs in the DFW Metroplex for over 18 years, providing you Safety, Quality, and Value with each roof installation or repair. To learn more about KPost Roofing & Waterproofing, go to https://kpostcompany.com/.

Commercial & Residential Roofing License #03-0071

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KPostCompany

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpostcompany/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPostDFW

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kpost-roofing-&-waterproofing/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Barker

469-586-7606

Jennifer.Barker@kpostcompany.com

https://kpostcompany.com/

MULTIMEDIA:

PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0606-s2p-kpost-globelife-300dpi.jpg

Photo caption: Aerial view of Globe Life Field showcasing the roof that KPost Roofing & Waterproofing installed.

News Source: KPost Roofing and Waterproofing