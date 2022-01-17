WOODINVILLE, Wash., Jan. 17, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Earlier this month, the Business Intelligence Group named Laura Hunter, founder of LashLiner, Inc., and wholly-owned subsidiary, Tori Belle Cosmetics, as a leader and winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards. This annual business awards program recognizes organizations, products, and people that are bringing new ideas to life in innovative ways.



Photo Caption: Laura Hunter, founder of LashLiner, Inc.

Laura Hunter is the inventor of magnetic eyeliner. Laura’s magnetic eyeliner and lash system disrupted the lash and cosmetics markets by making it dramatically easier for people to apply and wear false eyelashes. She founded LashLiner, Inc in 2018 to bring her patent-pending invention to market, and in June 2019 launched Tori Belle Cosmetics.

Since that time, Hunter has launched numerous additional innovations and inventions in the cosmetics industry. She grew the company to $15M in revenue in the first fiscal year (2019) and to over $80M in total revenue. Today, Tori Belle Cosmetics is expanding globally.

“Innovation is driving growth in the global economy,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Laura Hunter of LashLiner, Inc. and Tori Belle Cosmetics, LLC. as one of the executives leading the charge and helping humanity progress.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About LashLiner, Inc.

LashLiner, Inc., and wholly-owned subsidiary, Tori Belle Cosmetics, sell the original, patent pending eyeliner, invented by Laura Hunter under the brand name Magnetude™ magnetic mascara, magnetic eyeliner, magnetic lashes, and other cosmetics via independent affiliates and The LashLiner System, available at https://www.lashliner.com/. Tori Belle’s Magnetude™ line is available via independent affiliates at https://www.toribellecosmetics.com/.

BIG Innovation Awards — Business Intelligence Group – Spark Your Year Off With a Win information: https://www.bintelligence.com/big-innovation-awards

News Source: Tori Belle Cosmetics