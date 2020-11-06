LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Nov. 6, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Alliance Group, a national insurance marketing organization (IMO), announced Monday that it has appointed Lee Duncan as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of the company. Duncan previously occupied the role of Chief Marketing Officer.

“Lee has worn a lot of hats for us, and if we’re being honest, he’s probably been playing the role of CEO for several years now,” said Alliance Group Chairman Jerry Stratton. “This thing has been in the long-term game plan for several years now, and it’s really personally fulfilling to watch Lee assume a role he’s been preparing for, literally, since the day he came on board 17 years ago.”

Since joining the company in 2003, Lee has played an integral role in the growth and development of Alliance Group, from a $8m production total in 2003 to a record $45m in 2019, which marked the eighth consecutive year of setting a new production record.

“We’ve come a long way, but we’ve got even loftier goals,” said Duncan. “I’m so proud ofour team and what we’ve built together at Alliance Group, and this just represents the next chapter and the next challenge. I’m excited to get to work and continue the tradition of excellence that John Craft and Jerry Stratton have stamped into the DNA of this company.”

Along with announcing the promotion of Duncan, Alliance Group also announced that company founder and long-time CEO John Craft will be retiring. Craft founded Alliance Group in 1998 and says he is looking forward to spending more time with family and pursuing his hobbies.

“John will always be a partner, a mentor, and a friend – his role in building this company from the ground up is what has made it possible for us to be where we are today,” said Duncan. “I’m humbled and honored to take that torch from him and lead this company into what is a very bright and promising future”.

To learn more please visit: https://www.AllianceGroupLife.com/

About Alliance Group:

Founded in 1998, Alliance Group is the nation’s leading IMO in Living Benefits life insurance. With more than 4,500 independent agents nationally, Alliance Group is currently protecting over 130,000 American families with more than $28 billion of Living Benefits coverage.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Peter Goldfine

pgoldfine@anallianceforlife.com

888.969.9233

*LOGO: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-1106s2p-alliance-300dpi.jpg

Twitter: #togetherwerebetter #alliancegroup #livingbenefits

News Source: Alliance Group