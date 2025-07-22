SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 22, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Legacy Dental is excited to announce a significant enhancement to its services: the introduction of customized oral appliances designed specifically for managing obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). This innovative treatment option is now available for patients seeking effective solutions for sleep-related breathing disorders, marking a substantial advancement in dental and sleep health.



Obstructive sleep apnea is a common condition affecting millions of individuals globally, characterized by repeated interruptions in breathing during sleep. These interruptions can result in severe health complications, including cardiovascular issues, increased stroke risk, high blood pressure, and daytime fatigue, adversely affecting overall quality of life. Traditionally, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines have been the standard treatment for OSA; however, many patients find these devices uncomfortable and difficult to use consistently. Recognizing this gap in patient care, Legacy Dental now offers a comfortable and effective alternative through its customized oral appliances.

“Our mission at Legacy Dental is to provide comprehensive dental care that meets the unique needs of our patients,” said Dr. Jonathan Campbell, DDS. “With the introduction of these oral appliances, we are proud to offer a personalized solution that can significantly enhance the quality of life for those suffering from sleep apnea. We understand that each patient is unique, and our approach reflects that by tailoring our solutions to fit individual needs.”

The newly available oral appliances are custom-fitted to each patient, ensuring optimal comfort and efficacy. These devices work by gently repositioning the jaw and tongue to keep the airway open during sleep, thereby reducing the frequency of apneas and improving overall sleep quality. Designed with the latest technology and materials, these oral appliances ensure durability and comfort, making them an ideal choice for those struggling with traditional CPAP therapy.

Patients interested in these customized oral appliances will undergo a comprehensive evaluation, including a thorough assessment of their dental health and review of any information provided by their physician. This evaluation allows the dental team at Legacy Dental to create a personalized treatment plan that addresses the specific needs of each patient, ensuring the best possible outcome.

In addition to providing oral appliances, Legacy Dental is committed to educating patients about the importance of sleep health and the impact of obstructive sleep apnea on overall well-being. The dental team will work closely with patients to monitor their progress and make necessary adjustments to their treatment plan.

Legacy Dental is a leading dental practice located in Salt Lake City, dedicated to providing high-quality dental care in a comfortable and welcoming environment. With a focus on innovative treatments and patient-centered care, Legacy Dental strives to enhance the smiles and health of its community. The practice offers a wide range of services, from routine dental check-ups to advanced restorative and cosmetic procedures, ensuring that every patient receives the care they deserve.

