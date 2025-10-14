SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Legacy Dental today announced the full integration of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into its clinical and patient‑communication workflows. By adopting a curated suite of AI tools, Legacy Dental is improving diagnostic accuracy, streamlining treatment planning, and enhancing the overall patient experience while maintaining the highest standards of clinical oversight and data privacy.



“Bringing AI into our practice allows us to pair compassionate, patient‑centered care with powerful digital capabilities,” said Dr. Jonathan Campbell, DDS. “These tools augment our clinical judgment, shorten appointment times, and help patients better understand their care — all without replacing the expertise of our licensed team.”

AI TOOLS NOW IN USE AT LEGACY DENTAL

Videa — Videa’s AI radiographic analysis aids clinicians by flagging potential findings on X‑rays and CBCT scans for faster review. Integrating Videa into the diagnostic workflow supports earlier intervention and more confident treatment plans.

SmileCloud — SmileCloud produces lifelike treatment simulations and streamlines collaboration with dental laboratories and specialists. The platform’s digital visualizations help patients see expected outcomes earlier in the process, improving informed consent and treatment acceptance.

Freed — Freed’s AI medical‑scribe produces accurate, real‑time clinical notes during visits so our dentists can maintain full attention on our patients. With the scribe capturing exam findings, treatment discussions, consent details, and next‑steps, visits feel more personal and less interrupted by data entry. The result is clearer documentation of patient preferences and care plans, faster post‑visit follow‑up, and fewer administrative errors—helping patients feel heard, reducing repeat questions, and improving continuity of care.

Hello Annie — Annie AI automates appointment reminders, pre‑op and post‑op instructions, and follow‑up messaging to improve adherence and reduce no‑shows. The virtual assistant frees staff to focus on high‑value patient interactions and enhances continuity of care.

PATIENT BENEFITS

Faster, clearer diagnoses supported by AI‑assisted image review.

Visual treatment simulations that improve understanding and decision‑making.

Reduced administrative burden and shorter visits through automation.

Consistent, personalized communications that improve compliance and outcomes.

Legacy Dental emphasizes that AI tools are adjuncts — not replacements — for licensed clinical judgment. All diagnoses and treatment decisions are made or approved by trained dentists and hygienists. Legacy Dental adheres to strict privacy and security practices, ensuring that patient data used in AI workflows is protected and handled in accordance with applicable laws and professional guidelines. Patients are informed about the ways digital tools support their care and may ask questions or opt out of specific services.

ABOUT LEGACY DENTAL

Legacy Dental is a leading dental practice located in Salt Lake City, dedicated to providing high-quality dental care in a comfortable and welcoming environment. With a focus on innovative treatments and patient-centered care, Legacy Dental strives to enhance the smiles and health of its community. The practice offers a wide range of services, from routine dental check-ups to advanced restorative and cosmetic procedures, ensuring that every patient receives the care they deserve.

