LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Legacy Launch Pad Publishing is releasing an updated edition of “From Rhino to Unicorn: How Fortune 500 Companies Can Evolve for the Digital Era” (ISBN: 978-1951407995), an award-winning business book co-authored by Victor Orlovski and Vladimir Korovkin.

The book is the result of a collaboration between Orlovski, General Partner at venture fund Fort Ross Ventures, and Korovkin, the Head of Digital Research at the Institute for Emerging Markets at SKOLKOVO Business School. Between them, the co-authors boast more than a decade of experience as chief officers at major Russian banks, including Sberbank, Alfa-Bank and Poidem Bank, with shared specializations in innovation and digital technology.

In From Rhino to Unicorn, Orlovski and Korovkin combine academic research, insights gleaned from hundreds of business case studies and their own firsthand experience in finance and venture capital to argue for a new theory of digital disruption. In their view, innovative venture-backed “unicorns” threaten legacy “rhino” companies in nearly all sectors with extinction—unless the latter can learn to reinvent themselves from the ground up.

The book won PwC’s Business Book of the Year award in 2021, and the updated edition includes a foreword by Brett King, international bestselling author of “Bank 4.0” and “The Rise of Technosocialism.”

“From Rhino to Unicorn is a fascinating book written by a team of world-class visionaries,” King writes.

“With their experience, there is no one more qualified to write a book like ‘From Rhino to Unicorn’ than Victor and Vladimir,” says publisher Anna David. “The two of them paint a complete and nuanced picture of digital disruption in a way that is both funny and insightful—and with action steps for transformation for companies of all kinds.”

For industry leaders looking for ways to keep up with the rapid pace of industry-wide digital disruption, or for business students seeking a deeper understanding of the battles taking place in today’s venture-backed corporate landscape, From Rhino to Unicorn is indispensable reading.

“From Rhino to Unicorn: How Fortune 500 Companies Can Evolve for the Digital Era” is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, among many other outlets.

