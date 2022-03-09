LOS ANGELES, Calif., March 9, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Legacy Launch Pad Publishing is releasing “Unboxed: Essays on Learning to Trust Myself to Stop Doing the Things I Hate” (ISBN: 979-8985225327), the first book by coach Lauren Schwarzfeld.

Written in a humorous and down-to-earth tone, “Unboxed” is part memoir and part manifesto, detailing how Schwarzfeld found herself with a prestigious degree, a fast-paced New York finance job, a loving husband and three beautiful children and yet still felt stuck. Each essay examines the efforts she took to find her way back to herself.

In the book, Schwarzfeld shares the diverse life experiences she earned by trying on various careers—as a waitress, accounting professional, direct sales representative, doula and stay-at-home mom—before finding her place as a writer and life coach.

In the same wise and caring voice that she has established through her writing in the Westchester County Mom Collective and as a contributor to the bestselling anthology “The Addiction Diaries,” “Unboxed” puts Schwarzfeld’s personal journey on paper for the first time while inspiring readers to become the authors of their own stories.

“’Unboxed’ is a breath of fresh air,” says publisher Anna David. “Lauren’s life story is completely her own, and the voice she uses to tell it is lively and engaging. There are a lot of books out there about ‘bottoming out’ on certain behaviors before making a change and yet few that detail what most people experience: how to change before things fall apart. Her book will help a lot of people who feel alone because their stories aren’t often shared.”

For women who seem to be doing all the right things but still haven’t found what they’re looking for, Schwarzfeld’s story offers insights and reflections on the challenges of transitioning to adulthood, maintaining long-term relationships, finding friendship and establishing a sense of independence through it all.

Schwarzfeld’s wisdom in “Unboxed” will help women find the courage to trust themselves and step outside the box of their perceived expectations—regardless of where life may take them.

“Unboxed: Essays on Learning to Trust Myself to Stop Doing the Things I Hate” is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, among many other outlets.

About Legacy Launch Pad Publishing:

A boutique publishing company primarily for entrepreneurs who are the leaders in their field, Legacy Launch Pad has published authors from the entertainment and entrepreneurial worlds, as well as agents, coaches, non-profit founders and more.

Learn more: https://www.legacylaunchpadpub.com/

