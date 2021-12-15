LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Legacy Launch Pad Publishing is releasing the first book by entrepreneur Dan Sykes, the founder of the Somatic Training Network, a company dedicated to the learning and sharing about somatic arts and practices from around the world.

“Somatic Fanatic: How Training My Nervous System With the World’s Master Instructors Helped Me Beat My Midlife Crisis” (ISBN: 978-1956955057) synthesizes Sykes’ experience—first, with feeling flummoxed by midlife after having sold a company and gone through a divorce. His journey of self-discovery, which took him to Russia, Japan, Portugal and Israel, among many other places, is chronicled in this memoir that serves as a guide for anyone looking to revolutionize their physical, mental and spiritual health and wellness.

Based in Maine since the year 2000, Sykes is a lifelong Russophile who found his calling when he discovered the ancient Russian martial art of Systema. He has since earned the title of Systema Bodywork Instructor under Grand Master Mikhail Ryabko, as well as Systema Martial Arts Instructor, certified under Master Instructor Vladimir Vasiliev.

His company, the Somatic Training Network, is dedicated to the learning and sharing about somatic arts and practices from around the world. It offers in-person intensive experiences, which include Banya (Russian-style sauna), cold pool and its core offering, Russian Stick Bodywork, as well as Somatic Training Intensives and a full online curriculum.

“I didn’t really know what to expect from Dan and this entire book,” admits publisher Anna David. “He’s sort of this Indiana Jones of the somatic world, which makes this one of the most unique stories I’ve come across. But in the end, it’s not only a tale of overcoming the malaise most people experience at midlife but also a story about finding your calling and discovering a path to letting go of the tension that plagues most everyone today.”

“This period of devastation in my life cleared the way for a new, far healthier path,” echoes Sykes. “My life changed direction and became profoundly richer, but it didn’t happen overnight or in a single epiphany. My transformation wouldn’t have occurred without years of pain, which made me desperate enough to face my fears. This book encompasses not only my personal story but also shows other people how they can experience the sort of life-changing physical and mental relief I discovered.”

“Somatic Fanatic—How I Lost My Tension, Met the World’s Master Instructors and Found Myself” is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, among many other outlets.

To learn more visit: http://www.somatictrainingnetwork.com/

