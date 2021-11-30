CHEYENNE, Wyo., Nov. 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Carbon Asset Network (CAN) announces that Oklahoma-based Wurtz & Associates will provide oversight and facilitation of the blockchain-based “smart contracts” related to the recently revealed initiative by CAN. Through an innovative protocol, this process tokenizes land resources for carbon sequestration and protection of the soil and water resources. The initiative makes use of the natural process of photosynthesis, which reduces carbon in the air.

“We chose Kimberly Wurtz’s firm to oversee this aspect because she is specialized in property law and water law, as well as land management, and has focused her firm on solely assisting landowners,” says John Robitaille, Director of Carbon Asset Network. “Her firm will act as the point of contact for tokenizing the landowner assets from start to finish.”

The initiative will also have support from a Digital Asset Manager who will provide the information necessary to validate the resource’s title and ensure the smart contracts are properly in place. The use of blockchain creates a secure, unchangeable title and legal language in contracts so there is upmost transparency and accountability. This initiative will be the first to apply this type of technology to a real property in a way that not only benefits the landowner, but also benefits the land and promotes climate wellness.

“At Wurtz & Associates, our focus is to help empower landowners in protecting their land and resources. By utilizing blockchain, landowners can participate in CAN’s grants for soil health, water, carbon, and other essential aspects to ensure that the land thrives,” says firm owner Kimberly Wurtz. “Our firm is a fierce advocate for landowner rights and the protection of all natural resources.”

Carbon Asset Network offers grants from the nonprofit Synergy for Ecological Solutions to land managers to create a total ecological solution in consultation with CAN’s agronomy experts. Through photosynthesis, an increase in soil health will result in a decrease of carbon in the air.

