BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LenderLogix, a leading provider of mortgage point-of-sale and automation software for banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks and brokers, today announced Director of Customer Success Derrick Enderby has been chosen by HousingWire as a 2023 Insiders Award winner. Through its Insiders award program, HousingWire seeks to recognize individuals who serve their companies in outstanding ways through operations, product development and other ways that make their company successful.



Image Caption: Derrick Enderby of LenderLogix.

“Derrick’s pursuit of excellence has had a tremendous impact on both our customers and LenderLogix’s success, so it is no surprise that HousingWire has recognized his efforts,” said LenderLogix Co-Founder and CEO Patrick O’Brien. “Not only has Derrick created best practices and systems for our entire customer success department to ensure our clients receive the highest levels of service, but his dedication to helping our users get the most out of our technology is undeniable.”

Under Enderby’s guidance, the average loan officer using QuickQual has experienced a 27% increase in the number of pre-approvals issued on the platform. He also created an internal customer relationship management system to highlight opportunities to educate clients on ways to expand their use of their existing LenderLogix product. In addition, Enderby authored an internal Customer Success Playbook to outline specific touchpoints that LenderLogix Customer Success Specialists utilize to remain engaged and invested in clients’ businesses.

“We publish the HousingWire Insiders award with the goal of shining a spotlight on the intrapreneurs and operational leaders who work ambitiously to support the success of their organizations,” HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. “Since its launch eight years ago, we have been able to recognize the accomplishments of hundreds of Insiders whose dedication and expertise have resulted in enormous contributions to the housing landscape. Accomplishments which can often be behind-the-scenes but garner massive results.”

The complete list of HousingWire Insiders Award winners can be found at www.housingwire.com

