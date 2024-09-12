LenderLogix adds mortgage sales expert Ben Head as account executive

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LenderLogix, a leading provider of mortgage point-of-sale and automation software for banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and brokers, today announced Ben Head has joined the company as an account executive responsible for expanding LenderLogix’ market share.



“With the increasing demand for our product suite amongst loan officers and lenders alike, we needed an experienced sales professional to help us manage our growth opportunities in the current market,” said LenderLogix Co-Founder and CEO Patrick O’Brien. “Ben’s sales experience and early days as a loan officer make him a natural fit for our organization, and we’re looking forward to him helping us further showcase our continuously evolving product suite.”

Possessing more than 20 years of sales experience in the mortgage industry, Head joins LenderLogix from Enact Mortgage Insurance, where he served as a strategic accounts representative for more than 12 years. While with Enact, he managed the first $3 billion national mortgage banker account in company history and was the top national accounts representative for the last five years, covering two out of the top five mortgage bankers in the country. Before Enact, Head held sales positions with Forward Financial and Prime Mortgage Company.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of serving on technology and marketing committees within the mortgage industry, which has kept me at the forefront of this ever-changing field,” said Head. “It’s a greater privilege to be directly involved in the action now as a part of the LenderLogix team. I look forward to blending these areas of my expertise and being more directly involved with LenderLogix users.”

LenderLogix leverages the four decades of firsthand mortgage origination and real estate experience of its executive team to design customized software to meet the needs of today’s mortgage lenders. The company’s suite of products addresses the speed at which today’s real estate market moves by delivering technology solutions that create agile and informed borrowers, build strong referral partners and ultimately save lenders time and money. For more information, visit https://www.lenderlogix.com/.

