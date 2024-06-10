ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., June 10, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lutheran Life Communities launches a fun and educational summer event series for its three entrance-fee Life Plan Communities in the Chicagoland area: Luther Oaks, Pleasant View and Wittenberg Village.



“We are thrilled to host these fun events for potential new community residents,” said Jennifer Darnell, Vice President of Sales & Marketing with Lutheran Life Communities. “The summer events were designed to showcase the heart and soul of these three campuses. Each community has its own flair and flavor, so check which event and location appeals to you!”

While each location has a unique personality, they all deliver on the same promise: inspiring growth, connection and vitality for older adults. Their signature programs cultivate a dynamic lifestyle where people of all ages and backgrounds can flourish. Whether it is wellness initiatives promoting holistic health, social activities fostering meaningful connections or educational programs encouraging lifelong learning, they are committed to enriching lives.

SUMMER EVENTS

Community Living 101 Brunch & Learn: Join us for a light brunch while learning about the benefits of an entrance fee Life Plan Community. Pleasant View at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12 Wittenberg Village at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 13 Luther Oaks at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 13

Join us for a light brunch while learning about the benefits of an entrance fee Life Plan Community. Community Living 101 Webinar: Join us conveniently over Zoom at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, to learn about the benefits of an entrance-fee Life Plan Community.

Join us conveniently over Zoom at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, to learn about the benefits of an entrance-fee Life Plan Community. Traveling Solo: Join our Traveling Solo Road event to discuss the best techniques for forming custom itineraries. Pleasant View at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 11 Wittenberg Village at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 11 Luther Oaks at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 11

Join our Traveling Solo Road event to discuss the best techniques for forming custom itineraries. Estate Planning Webinar: Join us conveniently over Zoom for our “Estate Planning for Procrastinators” webinar at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16. It’s never too late to get answers from financial experts and start planning.

Join us conveniently over Zoom for our “Estate Planning for Procrastinators” webinar at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16. It’s never too late to get answers from financial experts and start planning. Midsummer Night’s (Day)Dream Party: Celebrate summer at our Midsummer Night’s (Day)Dream Party, with fairy-inspired libations and garden delights. Sip a drink, listen to music and tour our gardens in full bloom. Luther Oaks and Pleasant View will host the event at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 22. And Wittenberg Village will host the event at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24.

Visit https://lutheranlifecommunities.org/events for a detailed schedule, to RSVP for an upcoming event or to schedule a personalized tour.

About Lutheran Life Communities:

Lutheran Life Communities is a faith-based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded over 130 years ago. Modernized to meet the needs of today’s older adults, it serves more than 1,100 people in its three Life Plan Communities (also known as Continuing Care Retirement Communities or CCRCs). Each campus showcases a distinctive character, but they are united under one mission: empowering vibrant, grace-filled living across all generations. Its Life Plan locations include Luther Oaks in Bloomington, Pleasant View in Ottawa, and Wittenberg Village in Crown Point. They also operate a multigenerational Lutheran Home health services community in Arlington Heights, featuring Shepherd’s Flock Childcare Center and Cherished Place Adult Day Club for stay-at-home seniors giving much-needed respite to their caregivers.

