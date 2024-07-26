ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., July 26, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lutheran Life Communities, a non-profit senior living and services organization, announces the expansion of two of its 62+ senior living campuses with the planned development of up to 24 new cottage homes. The new cottages will be built at Pleasant View in Ottawa, Illinois and Wittenberg Village in Crown Point, Indiana. The cottages at these two entrance fee communities are designed for modern living and long-term peace of mind.



Whether residents are still working or retired, these cottages offer the perfect rightsizing option with stunning designs and spacious plans. They even include an attached two-car garage, a private patio and intuitive smart home technology.

“These new cottages will feature the latest in adaptive, universal design and innovations, allowing residents to age in place comfortably,” said Dawn St. Claire-Davis, Executive Director at Pleasant View.

“These new homes are pet-friendly and range in size from 1,392 to 1,508 square feet, providing ample space akin to single-family dwellings,” added Steve Owen, Executive Director at Wittenberg Village. “Universal design ensures homes are accessible, functional, and desirable for all ages and abilities, promoting independence and safety.”

Both communities are planning an exclusive Cottage Expansion Preview Party. Savor wine and hors d’oeuvres as the new cottage plans are unveiled. Lutheran Life Communities Foundation President Joe Anderson and his development team will share their vision for cottage design and architectural planning, including floor plans, site plans, and design options.

Wittenberg Village is hosting its exclusive preview party on Tuesday, August 13, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Landahl Landing at Wittenberg Village. Pleasant View is hosting its preview party on Tuesday, August 20, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

About Pleasant View

Pleasant View in Ottawa, Illinois, is a 62+, pet-friendly Life Plan Community with a full continuum of care. As part of the Lutheran Life Communities, the campus shares the commitment to providing exceptional care and services to enhance residents’ lives. For generations, friends and family have lived and worked together here, sharing a life of integrity and independence surrounded by glorious natural beauty. Residents will have the peace of mind that comes with independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing and rehabilitation, all on the same campus, with care rooted in honest Midwestern values, which are core to our community culture.

About Wittenberg Village

Wittenberg Village in Crown Point, Indiana, is a 47-acre, tree-lined 62+ community with a booming small-city spirit. The campus is a walker’s paradise, with steps and steps of beautifully landscaped grounds and scenic walking pathways for enjoying nature. This pet-friendly Life Plan Community is perfect for people who desire an independent lifestyle with an active social circle. Assisted living and home services are also available.

About Lutheran Life Communities

Lutheran Life Communities is a faith-based, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded over 130 years ago. Modernized to meet the needs of today’s older adults, it serves more than 1,100 people in its three Life Plan Communities (also known as Continuing Care Retirement Communities or CCRCs). Each campus showcases a distinctive character, but they are united under one mission: empowering vibrant, Grace-Filled living across all generations. Its Life Plan locations include Luther Oaks in Bloomington, Pleasant View in Ottawa and Wittenberg Village in Crown Point. They also operate a multigenerational Lutheran Home health services community in Arlington Heights, featuring Shepherd’s Flock Childcare Center and Cherished Place Adult Day Club for stay-at-home seniors giving much-needed respite to their caregivers.

