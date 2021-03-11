LAKEVILLE, Mass., March 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lift & Care Systems is happy to announce that they earned accreditation to accept Medicare and Massachusetts Medicaid for patient lifts. The certification, granted by the Healthcare Quality Association on Accreditation (HQAA), allows Lift & Care Systems to sell and service SureHands ceiling lifts for Medicaid and Medicare customers. There are some limitations to the patient lifts eligible for the program based on the individual customer’s insurance coverage.

To get pricing for a ceiling lift system using Medicare or Medicaid, bring your Medicare, Massachusetts Medicaid, and any other proof of insurance, so the Lift & Care Services team to enter into the system to see what you qualify for. Participants in this program must be Massachusetts residents.

“Times are hard right now for a lot of people,” said Dave Austin, President of Lift & Care Systems. “We are happy to serve these segments of the community who need SureHands ceiling lifts but can’t afford them without the help of Medicaid or Massachusetts Medicaid.”

Lift & Care Systems has been an authorized seller of SureHands patient lift systems for over 27 years and is one of the country’s top suppliers of SureHands patient lift systems. For additional information about the program or to arrange for a free personal consultation, please call 508-465-5254.

About Lift & Care Systems, Inc.

Lift & Care Systems, Inc is dedicated to bringing the highest quality of life to users and their caregivers by providing customized solutions that enhance the users’ mobility. To achieve this goal, Lift & Care Systems offers a myriad of products, including Body Supports, Slings, Mobile Lifters, Ceiling Systems, Wall-to-Wall Lift Systems, Wheelchair-to-Water Pool Lifts, Frictionless Slides, stairlifts, aluminum ramps, and accessible shower stalls.

Their products are used in private residential homes, semi-professional homes, group homes and day programs, and professional institutions, including nursing homes, hospitals, and schools. Lift & Care Systems is the exclusive distributor of the SureHands patient lifts featuring the patented Body Support systems in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. In addition, Lift & Care Systems product line also includes National Ramp Systems and a broad array of stairlifts for in-home use.

Founded in 1993, Lift & Care Systems, Inc. is located at 7 Precinct Street in Lakeville, MA 02347. For additional information or to arrange for a free personal consultation, please call 508-465-5254.

INFO http://www.liftandcaresystems.com/

News Source: Lift and Care Systems