OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 28, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Little League® Canada has partnered with Stack Sports to further its goal of using innovative technology to simplify league administration and grow participation.



Image Caption: Goalline platform, powered by Stack Sports and Little League Canada.

“Little League Canada is thrilled to announce Stack Sports as our Official League Technology Partner,” said Steven Bagnell, Little League Canada President. “Stack Sports has been a trusted partner of Little League International for many years, and we look forward to bringing their innovative technology, dependable support, and administrative solutions to Canada.”

The Goalline platform, powered by Stack Sports, will offer affiliated Little Leagues throughout Canada the technology solutions they need to grow and manage their organizations, including a professional website, secure online registration, enhanced communication tools, and more.

“We are excited to collaborate closely with the Little League Canada and offer solutions to assist leagues with needed league administration solutions in Canada,” said Adam Abney, General Manager of Stack Sports. “We are humbled to have the trust and partnership of Little League Canada and look forward to supporting their leagues for many seasons to come.”

The collaboration between Stack Sports and Little League Canada aims to make the administrative responsibilities of organizing and managing a league easier, saving volunteers time and energy.

If your local league or district is ready to switch to the Goalline platform in partnership with Little League Canada, contact the Stack Sports team at https://stacksports.goalline.ca/little-league-canada.

About Little League® Canada:

Little League® was first chartered in Canada in 1951 and was the first international Little League charter ever granted. Volunteers give their time to provide a healthy and wholesome, family-oriented activity for the children of their community. Along with two full-time employees at Little League Canada, the managers, coaches, league administrators, etc. are all volunteers from within the Canadian Community. There are more than 35,000 youth in Canada who are part of Little League Canada and who play in the baseball, softball, and challenger divisions of Little League during the spring and summer. They are supported by more than 100,000 parents, relatives, and volunteers in their communities, big and small.

About Stack Sports:

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/ .

