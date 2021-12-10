ATLANTA, Ga., Dec. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Alliance Group recently announced the 2022 class of Living Benefits Ambassadors team as part of their fifth annual Living Benefits Awareness Month campaign. The Ambassadors will head up local grassroots campaigns to spread education and awareness for Living Benefits Awareness Month in January 2022.

The chosen Living Benefits Ambassadors are as follows:

* Frank Tomazine (Pike Creek Financial – Newark, Delaware)

* Frederico Martins (Five Rings Financial – Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL)

* Vytas Skapcevicius (Goodwill Financial – Chicago, IL)

* Simone Lewis-Pidgeon (Five Rings Financial – Plano, TX)

* Morgan Marx (Synergy Financial Solutions – Houston, TX)

* Soraia Close (Five Rings Financial – Orlando, FL).

Living Benefits Awareness Month, or LBAM, takes place each January and aims to educate consumers on the importance of owning Living Benefits life insurance and the role it plays in protecting families’ financial security.

ABOUT LIVING BENEFITS AWARENESS MONTH:

Living Benefits are features built into life insurance policies (term and permanent) that allow the policyholder access to their death benefit while they are still alive if they get sick or injured. Cancer, heart attack, stroke, major organ transplant, blindness, paralysis, and chronic illness are some of the triggering events that would allow for acceleration of the policy’s death benefit.

“Living Benefits will safeguard your family from the cause of 50% of the bankruptcies in the U.S. every year ― medical bankruptcy resulting from a critical illness,” says Lee Duncan, President and CEO of Alliance Group.

“Getting sick no longer means certain death,” says Duncan. “Having emergency access to your life insurance policy’s death benefit while you’re still alive is a hugely valuable option to have. More people should know about that option. That’s why we created Living Benefits Awareness Month five years ago, and we’re so excited about building on that success.”

According to Duncan, consumers can get a better idea of what LBAM is all about by visiting a website created by Alliance Group that is geared towards educating the general public on Living Benefits. The address for the site is https://www.alliancegrouplife.com/site/lbam.

The company’s main website is https://www.alliancegrouplife.com

ABOUT ALLIANCE GROUP:

As “The Living Benefits IMO,” Alliance Group provides independent agents and agencies with superior marketing and training solutions. Since 1998, Alliance Group has been helping life insurance agency partners spread awareness about Living Benefits life insurance, while also helping them solve clients’ tax-free retirement, mortgage protection, small business planning, and estate planning needs. Alliance Group has an A+ rating on BBB.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Peter Goldfine

Alliance Group

+1 678-969-9000

peter@alliancegrouplife.com

Visit us on social media:

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/AllianceForLife

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/alliance-group/

MULTIMEDIA:

* VIDEO (Vimeo): https://vimeo.com/434087689

* IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0229s2p-lba-month-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Alliance Group