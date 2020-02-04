ATLANTA, Ga., Feb. 4, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, today released data revealing that loan officers (LOs) who utilize automated lead, prospect and nurture campaigns on average see double the number of closed loans and revenue production.



Top of Mind calculations derive from fourth quarter 2019 user behavior and productivity data for individual loan officers at its top 25 percent revenue generating lender clients. Automated marketing campaigns were highly correlated with improved LO performance when outbound marketing campaigns preceded the receipt of a loan application.

In the analysis, LOs leveraging Surefire’s automated marketing campaigns closed an average of twice as many loans and produced twice the revenue, in contrast with LOs who did not engage prospects with automated marketing campaigns.

As reported by STRATMOR Group, Top of Mind’s flagship CRM and marketing automation platform Surefire is deployed by 74 percent of lenders using similar solutions, making its users’ behaviors a best practice indicator for improving LO performance and revenue generation, such as engaging leads with automatically executed, targeted marketing campaigns.

“The most profound insight from our data analysis is that using Surefire not only works as expected, but has the very real ability to substantially lift average closed loan volume and revenue produced by every loan officer,” said Top of Mind CEO Bill Hayes. “Even at the simplest macro scale, this is meaningful evidence that using automated marketing campaigns succeeds as a best practice.”

About Top of Mind Networks:

Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (https://www.topofmind.com/) has grown from a bootstrapped post-close, follow-up solution into the leading CRM/marketing automation firm in the mortgage industry. Their Surefire platform is widely regarded as the gold standard in enterprise CRM, automating best practice throughout a borrower’s prospect-to-repeat-customer lifecycle.

Twitter: @mortgagecrm

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-1230s2p-topofmind-logo-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Top of Mind Networks