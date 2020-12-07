CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky., Dec. 7, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A medical aesthetics practice in Northern Kentucky is branching out from its typical daily operations to offer a vital service amid the growing coronavirus pandemic. Candace Reusch, RN, BSN, and Jennifer Crane, RN, owners of Zero Gravity Med Spa, recently added COVID-19 testing to their business repertoire with the inclusion of the Oral Rapid™ SARs-Cov-2 Antigen Rapid Test.

Both women have firsthand knowledge of the pandemic, as they traveled together to the particularly hard-hit state of Florida in the early days of the outbreak to oversee numerous testing sites and establish mobile hospitals throughout the state.

Not only will the addition of the Oral Rapid test provide another avenue for people to get tested, it promises to deliver fast results in as little as 15 minutes.

“Rather than waiting up to two days like with other forms of testing, the Oral Rapid test can deliver results in just 15 minutes,” Reusch said. “That’s something that really sold us on providing this test at our practice.”

Crane explained they’re continuing to take all necessary precautions with the addition of this new service as anyone who opts for testing will remain in their vehicle while the test is administered.

“To keep our clients and staff safe, people who choose to get the Oral Rapid test can simply call us when they arrive for their appointment and we’ll bring the test to them while they wait comfortably in their cars,” Crane said. “Then we’ll notify them of their results in just a few minutes.”

Reusch and Crane went on to explain that testing hours at Zero Gravity will be by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and weekends.

All tests will be available by appointment only and can be requested online for Monday through Friday testing at https://zerogravitynky.com/, but Saturday and Sunday appointments must be made by phone only at (859) 344-3250.

The Oral Rapid Antigen Test utilizes the same technology used in most doctor’s offices for rapid strep testing. It identifies viruses in secretions inside the nose and throat. With a quick swab, the test can alert to the presence of the virus by detecting proteins from the virus’s surface.

The test has been validated and manufactured by Natures Body Wellness™, a licensed & insured healthcare supply chain manufacturer and distributor with a background in pharmaceutical consulting. It has not been reviewed or cleared by the FDA currently.

The Oral Rapid test costs $130. In addition to other forms of payment, Health Savings Accounts will also be accepted. For more information, call at (859) 344-3250 or visit https://zerogravitynky.com/.

