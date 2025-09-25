LOWELL, Mass., Sept. 25, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Lowell Chamber Orchestra (LCO) has announced a new commission from composer Ryan Suleiman, marking another bold step in the ensemble’s mission to champion living artists while keeping classical music accessible to all.



Since its founding in 2019, the Lowell Chamber Orchestra has stood out in New England’s arts scene by offering free admission to all concerts. The nonprofit ensemble believes cost should never be a barrier to experiencing world-class performances, and its commitment to community has extended beyond the stage through educational outreach, partnerships with local schools, and performances that highlight underrepresented voices.

Suleiman, whose works are known for their lyrical writing and humanistic themes, has earned national recognition for music that explores connections between people and the natural world. His new piece for the LCO will debut in the orchestra’s upcoming season.

“Commissioning Ryan Suleiman represents an important step in the Lowell Chamber Orchestra’s mission: to make meaningful contributions to today’s musical landscape while ensuring our community has access to the highest quality performances,” said Orlando Cela, Music Director of the Lowell Chamber Orchestra. “This commission not only brings new music to life but also strengthens the bond between art and community.”

The new work will premiere during LCO’s eighth season, with details to be announced soon. Audiences can look forward to experiencing Suleiman’s distinctive voice in a performance that underscores the orchestra’s belief that music is both an artistic and a civic endeavor.

ABOUT THE LOWELL CHAMBER ORCHESTRA

The Lowell Chamber Orchestra is a non-profit organization based in Lowell, Massachusetts, dedicated to presenting free, professional orchestral performances to the public. Through innovative programming, educational outreach, and community partnerships, LCO provides access to world-class music while promoting cultural engagement and equity in the arts. Learn more at: https://lowellchamberorchestra.org/.

ABOUT RYAN SULEIMAN

Ryan Suleiman is a composer whose music has been described as lyrical, sensitive, and deeply human. His work often draws inspiration from nature, literature, and contemporary society, creating vivid sound worlds that resonate with audiences. His one-act chamber opera, Moon, Bride, Dogs, was described by the San Francisco Chronicle as “a gem” with “an aesthetic that is at once so strange and so accessible.” Ryan completed his Ph.D. at University of California, Davis and his Bachelor of Music at the Sacramento State School of Music.

He is currently an Assistant Professor at Berklee College of Music and has held teaching positions at the Sacramento State and UC Davis. Ryan currently resides in Boston with his partner and three furry animals, where he teaches composition privately and hosts a podcast called “Reflections on Music and Nature.” Read more at https://www.ryansuleiman.com/.

