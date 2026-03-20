LOWELL, Mass., March 20, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Lowell Chamber Orchestra is proud to announce the finalists of its annual Young Artist Competition, along with the selection of 15 outstanding works from its Call-for-Scores initiative—together highlighting a vibrant season of emerging performers and composers.



Archival photo of the Lowell Chamber Orchestra Performing. Photo: Noya Photo.

Following a highly competitive preliminary round, a select group of young musicians has been chosen to advance as finalists in the Young Artist Competition. Representing exceptional talent from across the planet, these artists stood out for their technical command, musical sensitivity, and compelling artistry.

The finalists will perform in a live final round before a panel of distinguished judges. One winner will be selected to appear as featured soloists with the Lowell Chamber Orchestra in its upcoming season—an invaluable professional opportunity at a pivotal moment in their development—among other prizes.

In parallel, the orchestra’s Call-for-Scores attracted over 200 submissions from composers worldwide. After careful review, 15 scores have been selected to advance to a second round, with a new set of judges, from which one will be selected for performance in the orchestra’s 2026-2027 season. The selected scores reflect a diverse array of voices, styles, and creative perspectives. These selections underscore the orchestra’s commitment not only to performance excellence, but also to the cultivation of new music and living composers.

“Our mission is not only to perform great music, but to actively shape its future,” said Orlando Cela, the orchestra’s Music Director. “This year’s finalists and selected composers represent an exciting spectrum of creativity and talent. We are thrilled to support and showcase their work.”

The Lowell Chamber Orchestra continues to deepen its role as a cultural leader in the region by providing meaningful opportunities for both performers and composers. The Lowell Chamber Orchestra is Lowell’s only professional orchestra, and its concerts are free to the public, overcoming the socio-economic barriers that separate audiences from the best performances of classical music.

For more information about the competitions, selected composers, and upcoming performances, please visit https://lowellchamberorchestra.org/

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News Source: Lowell Chamber Orchestra