NEW YORK and SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 11, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LumeFlow AI, the AI video generator built for content creators, has announced a major set of updates aimed at expanding its global presence and increasing user flexibility. The rollout includes localized websites for Asia, full mobile web optimization, and the announcement of an upcoming Christmas sale.



Image caption: LumeFlow AI Launched Multilingual Sites, Mobile Access, and Holiday Sale.

LOCALIZED WEBSITES FOR JAPAN AND TAIWAN

To better support its rapidly growing international creator community, LumeFlow AI video generator has launched dedicated websites for users in Japan and Taiwan.

Expanded Language Support: The platform is now fully available in English, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese, making this AI video generation tool more accessible and intuitive for creators across Asia.

This localization initiative represents a significant milestone in LumeFlow AI’s global strategy, providing region-specific support, resources, and relevant content insights to help creators succeed in new markets.

MOBILE ACCESS NOW AVAILABLE TO ALL USERS

With most social media content created and consumed on mobile devices, LumeFlow AI has optimized its platform for seamless functionality on smartphones.

Mobile-Ready Creation: Users can now access the full suite of tools—including Text to Video, Image to Video, Video Extend, and AI Story—directly from any mobile browser. Creators can produce and publish compelling video content from anywhere, at any time.

A dedicated LumeFlow AI mobile app is also in development and is expected to launch in January 2026, offering an even smoother on-the-go creative workflow.

SPECIAL AI EFFECTS & CHRISTMAS DEALS

LumeFlow AI continues to expand its library of high-engagement AI effects and filters to help creators capture attention instantly:

“The Upside Down” Effect: Inspired by the renewed excitement around Stranger Things, this new Stranger Things–style filter instantly transforms clips into dark, suspenseful, cinematic scenes.

Inspired by the renewed excitement around Stranger Things, this new Stranger Things–style filter instantly transforms clips into dark, suspenseful, cinematic scenes. Holiday Themes: Seasonal Christmas effects are now available, allowing creators to produce festive, cheerful holiday videos with ease.

CONCLUSION

These updates reinforce LumeFlow AI’s commitment to building an intuitive, globally accessible, and comprehensive platform for high-quality, viral video creation—no matter where creators are or what device they use.

A special Christmas discount up to 50% off on creation credits is coming on 15th December. Stay tuned and be ready to claim your exclusive code when it drops: https://www.lumeflow.ai/

News Source: LumeFlow AI