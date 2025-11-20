NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Luvme Hair, recognized for its commitment to realistic human hair wigs, announces the launch of its 2025 Black Friday Wigs Sale. Timed to align with Thanksgiving, the event features a selection of human hair wigs that look real, including popular luvme black wigs. This year’s sale aims to help individuals explore seasonal hairstyle trends and find natural-looking options suitable for holiday gatherings and everyday wear.



Image caption: Luvme Black Friday Wigs Sale Aligns with 2025 Thanksgiving Hairstyles.

EXCLUSIVE THANKSGIVING OFFERS

In recognition of Thanksgiving and Black Friday, Luvme Hair is introducing a range of limited-time offers for its customers. By using a luvme coupon code during the promotion period, shoppers can access meaningful savings and easily update their look for the holiday season.

Luvme 32% Off Sitewide: SBF32 （All products and users）

（All products and users） $120 Off Selected Wigs: Use Luvme coupon code PRTY120 at checkout

Use Luvme coupon code at checkout Promotion Period: November 21 – November 26, 2025

TOP PICKS: THANKSGIVING HAIRSTYLES FROM LUVME

This Thanksgiving, Luvme Hair highlights several wig styles that are perfect for seasonal gatherings and celebrations. Each selection offers a unique look, allowing everyone to find a style that suits their personality and occasion.

Deep Wave Headband Wig:

This wig features soft, voluminous waves and a comfortable headband design. It’s easy to wear and style, making it a great choice for those who want a natural, textured look without much effort.

Braided Wig End with Curls:

For a more intricate appearance, the braided wig end with curls stands out. These luvme braided wigs combine detailed braiding at the roots with loose, curly ends, creating a sophisticated and versatile hairstyle that transitions seamlessly from daytime events to evening dinners.

Natural Black with Bangs Bob Wig:

Classic yet modern, this bob wig comes in a natural black shade and is finished with stylish bangs. The sleek cut frames the face beautifully, offering a polished look that pairs well with any Thanksgiving outfit.

Classic yet modern, this bob wig comes in a natural black shade and is finished with stylish bangs. The sleek cut frames the face beautifully, offering a polished look that pairs well with any Thanksgiving outfit. Blonde Loose Wave Wig:

If you’re looking to add a pop of color, the blonde loose wave wig from Luvme’s colored lace front wigs collection is an excellent option. Featuring soft, flowing waves and vibrant hues, this wig brings a glamorous touch to holiday celebrations.

“At Luvme Hair, Thanksgiving is more than a holiday—it’s a moment to celebrate gratitude and personal style with those we care about,” said Helena Lee, founder of Luvme Hair. “Our Black Friday promotions are designed to make high-quality wigs accessible, so customers can enjoy beautiful, realistic looks for Thanksgiving and beyond. Whether you’re drawn to classic bobs, textured waves, or our signature luvme braided wigs, our collections encourage everyone to express their individuality with confidence. This special sale is our way of saying thank you to our community and helping them feel their best during the holiday season.”

ABOUT LUVME HAIR

Luvme Hair is a reputable brand in the hair wigs industry, known for its deep wave headband wigs, black wigs, hair extensions and glueless wigs that allow individuals to effortlessly switch up their looks. With a focus on innovation, creativity, quality, and customer satisfaction, Luvme Hair has garnered a loyal customer base globally, with over 3 million satisfied customers. For more information about Luvme Hair, please visit their official website. https://shop.luvmehair.com/

