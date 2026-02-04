NEW YORK, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Luvme Hair, a trusted brand of real hair wigs and hair extensions, announced the launch of Luvme Outlet, a new destination featuring up to 50% off select styles. The outlet brings together limited-time offers across popular looks, making it easier for customers to access quality, wear-ready options while Luvme Hair continues its focus on comfort, reliability, and customer-first shopping.



Image caption: Luvme Outlet Launches.

WHAT’S INSIDE LUVME OUTLET

Luvme Outlet is an always-on value destination where discounted styles rotate based on inventory—no end date, and items exit once they’re sold out. The outlet features a mix of markdowns and special offers across real hair wigs and hair extensions, giving shoppers multiple ways to save.

Outlet Markdown Deals (Up to 50% Off)

Select styles are available up to 50% off, with most products discounted 35% off.

Select styles are available up to 50% off, with most products discounted 35% off. BOGO Offers (Selected Wigs)

Buy One, Get One Free is available on designated products (styles vary by availability).

Buy One, Get One Free is available on designated products (styles vary by availability). Mystery Wig + Random Gift

Shoppers can choose Mystery Wig deals that come with a random gift included.

Shoppers can choose Mystery Wig deals that come with a random gift included. One-Piece-Only: Factory-Direct Pricing

A “What You See Is What You Get” section features one-piece-only items with factory-direct pricing, with select deals down to $59.9.

Official Entry: Luvme Outlet

Know More Details please contact Luvme customer service: customercare@luvmehair.com

STYLE SPOTLIGHT: FEATURED FINDS IN LUVME OUTLET

Luvme Outlet highlights a rotating mix of everyday staples and trend-forward looks across key categories—ranging from bob silhouettes and curl patterns to headband-friendly options and easy, short-length picks. Featured styles include:

50% Off Wig – Bob Wig

A 12-inch brown-highlight yaki bob wig with bangs, designed with minimalist lace, a glueless fit, and a breathable cap for comfortable, everyday wear.

A 12-inch brown-highlight yaki bob wig with bangs, designed with minimalist lace, a glueless fit, and a breathable cap for comfortable, everyday wear. 35% Off Wigs — Featured Styles Natural Black Water Wave Wig: defined water wave texture with soft movement. Headband Wigs: quick, easy wear with curl options including kinky curly hair texture and jerry curl. 7×6 Closure Lace Parting Max Wig: expanded parting space paired with a sleek silky straight hair texture for a polished finish.

No Lace Water Wave 6 inches wig: Down to $59.9

A short, no-lace option in water wave texture, available in a 6-inch length and priced down to $59.9 (while supplies last).

“Luvme Outlet is designed to make best-selling styles and everyday go-tos easier to access—without a countdown clock,” said Helena Lee, founder of Luvme Hair. “With rotating markdowns, select BOGO offers, and one-piece-only finds, customers can shop the looks they want at prices that fit, while supplies last.”

ABOUT LUVME HAIR

Luvme Hair is a reputable brand in the hair wigs industry, known for its honey blonde wigs, 20 inches wigs, curly wigs and pixie cut wigs that allow individuals to effortlessly switch up their looks. With a focus on innovation, creativity, quality, and customer satisfaction, Luvme Hair has garnered a loyal customer base globally, with over 3 million satisfied customers. Customers can also explore luvme hair reviews to learn more about real-wear experiences across styles. To support worry-free shopping, Luvme offers a clear, customer-first Luvme refund and return policy. For more information, please visit https://shop.luvmehair.com/.

News Source: Luvme Hair