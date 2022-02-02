PHOENIX, Ariz., Feb. 2, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lisa Baldwin, an industry veteran with a track record of successes with paramount brands like Tiffany and Co., Coach and Macy’s, is bringing her earned expertise to TAG CXO as a fractional CIO.



“We are very pleased to welcome Lisa to the firm and delighted to share her battle-tested experience and industry expertise with clients. Forged through an impressive career track, Lisa brings a genuine blend of executive traits, CIO accomplishments and personal poise to the table for mid-market operators. From large organizations and big brands, her people-focused demeanor, global program exposure and practical approach are second only to her poise and preparedness for each challenge,” says Paul Theisen, founder of TAG CXO. “And now her unique talent is available to more firms, more often, on a more affordable and fractional basis!”

Baldwin’s remarkable insights come from 30 years of IT experience, managing modernization and transformation across all aspects of business.

In her most recent role as CIO of a luxury jewelry retailer, Baldwin led technology globally and successfully launched an e-commerce website on Microsoft Azure in China. The revenue-generating website used the company’s own tech and cloud computing stack, as compared to previous on-premise systems. The launch surpassed revenue targets and was a huge win for the company.

Baldwin is well versed in managing multi-faceted IT organizations. In previous roles, she’s led the transformation and re-platforming of applications and tools delivered across the company – from supply chain to retail to cybersecurity.

While her resume boasts many successes, Baldwin credits the people around her. As a people-focused leader, Baldwin’s tactic is to educate and motivate teams to reach their highest potential.

Those values translate well to the fractional CIO service model. Baldwin says her years of experience can benefit mid-market companies facing challenges as they grow.

“I like the idea of being able to help more than one company at a more strategic and advisory level,” Baldwin says.

Baldwin is the recipient of the 2020 National Diversity & Leadership Award “Top CIOs”. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Georgia State University.

To learn more visit: https://tagcxo.com/about/lisa-baldwin

About TAG CXO:

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, TAG CXO is a privately held company, providing Interim and Fractional IT leadership executives, founded in 2019. The company maintains a distinguished reserve of industry-trained, enterprise-level executives, available on demand to mid-market CEOs. TAG CXO executives help to round out a firm’s leadership team and close the IT talent gap with fully qualified expertise, offering a more affordable, lower-risk option than hiring full-time staff. Learn more at: https://tagcxo.com/.

