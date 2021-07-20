PHOENIX, Ariz., July 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — TAG CXO, an organization of successful fractional executives available for hire, is pleased to announce that Zach Poth has joined the team. Poth is an accomplished information technology pro who will take on the role of chief operating officer.

In this role, Zach will support all TAG CXO chief information officers and industry advisors, helping to match these executives-as-a-service with the right companies to make a significant impact for both parties. Zach will ensure the company continues to offer undiluted quality as it grows and he will be a brand ambassador for TAG CXO’s core values.

“I look at myself as the guardian of the brand for TAG,” he said. “I want to make sure those core values are carried through all of our interactions – with the team and with our clients.”

Zach has had the good fortune of working with many remarkable organizations and professionals that have provided him decades of experience learning the ins and outs of business building and leadership. Creating effective operational processes, designing cutting-edge platforms and managing lucrative sales programs are some of Zach’s successes, but his greatest achievements have come from strategically bridging gaps in an organization to lead to success of their business initiatives.

While Zach has worked with a variety of companies in heavy, civil and commercial constructions, energy and utility, diversified industrials and software-as-a-service, his passion lies in in the development of businesses and people in the start-up and technology industries.

“Zach is a real utility player, astute with client-focused marketing strategies, able to provide experienced leadership across the sales cycle, and confident building out and managing the delivery executive bench,” said TAG CXO principal and founder, Paul Theisen. “His portfolio of experience and skillsets are second to his strength of character as a man of faith, a great husband and father and great team member at the office. We are delighted and fortunate to have him join the TAG Team, raise the bar and be the guardian of our brand promise.”

Zach takes his role as guardian outside the office as well, to his home and wife and children. Raising his family to be Christ-centered leaders is Zach’s greatest joy.

To learn more visit: https://tagcxo.com/about/zach-poth/ and https://tagcxo.com/services

About TAG CXO:

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, TAG CXO is a privately held company, providing Interim and Fractional IT leadership executives, founded in 2019. The company maintains a bench of industry-trained, enterprise-level executives, available on-demand to mid-market CEOs. TAG CXO executives help to round-out a firm’s leadership team and close the IT talent gap with fully qualified expertise, offering a more affordable, lower-risk option than hiring full-time staff. Learn more at: https://tagcxo.com/.

TAG CXO, 7000 N 16th Street, Suite 120-167, Phoenix, AZ 85020.

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT

Zach Poth, COO

+1-602-962-6200

zach@tagcxo.com

MULTIMEDIA:

*VIDEO (Vimeo): https://vimeo.com/492588299

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0720s2p-Zach-Poth-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: Zach Poth.

Tags: #TAGCXO #fractionalCIO #interimexecutive

News Source: TAG CXO