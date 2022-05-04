BOULDER, Colo., May 4, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Macrostax team celebrates the Fifth Anniversary of the No. 1 Macro app on the market, not only earning $17 million in lifetime revenue, but also helping to transform the lives of their 150,000 members. This is the first app of its kind to take the guesswork out of “what to eat”, simplifying the macro counting process with customized nutrition plans and auto-portioned recipes.



CEO and Founder Lindsey Love Jenks officially launched Macrostax in May 2017. She started with only $5,000 in her pocket and, to this day, has had no outside investment capital. In 2021, Macrostax took home $5.2 million in gross revenue.

Macrostax tells members what, when and how much to eat to lose weight and keep it off, without restricting foods. The program is based on long-term sustainability, which not only allows its members more freedom and satisfaction, but also sets it apart from other diet programs.

“I knew the next step on my journey would revolve around helping people become fitter and healthier through nutrition. I’d seen the impact proper fueling made in my own life and this was something I felt called to share with as many people as possible,” Jenks said. “I’d tried every diet under the sun; paleo, low carb, keto, diet pills, you name it. Nothing worked until I started counting macros. It completely changed my life. I am eating 1,000 calories more, including more than 200g of carbs a day and losing fat, getting lighter and PR’ing left and right. Macrostax has revolutionized my relationship with food.”



Macrostax members are able to enjoy custom macro plans, perfectly portioned macro-friendly recipes, track progress to visually see results, and can chat with a nutrition coach. These personalized nutrition plans are easy and affordable, with yearly plans beginning at $9.99 per month or lifetime plans for $199.

Macrostax’s mission is to make it easy for anyone who wants to live a healthier lifestyle to eat what they love and achieve their goals, through the transformational power of nutrition.

Macrostax is perfect for competitive athletes to stay-at-home moms who want to get back in shape, and everyone in between. To date, more than 150,000 people have trusted Macrostax to help them achieve their fitness goals, enabling them to lose fat, be more energetic, all while eating what they love. Clients include world champion and Olympian Georganne Moline and 4x CrossFit Games Athlete Amanda Barnhart, and more.

Jenks has been involved with sports since she was 6 years old, and fitness and nutrition have always been important to her. But it wasn’t until she was 21 years old after losing her mother to Type 2 Diabetes that she decided to make it her mission to help people live healthier lives.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in Exercise and Sports Science from the University of Florida, she began her journey in helping others to reach their fitness goals through opening one of the first CrossFit gyms in Orlando, Fla. and also starting a personal training business.

“I am confident we are going to change the world by helping people take charge of their nutrition in a way that is sustainable,” Jenks said. “Every time a client says Macrostax has changed their life, I know the effort was 100% worth it. I am so honored to have built a company that gives people the results they deserve without feeling guilty for eating foods they love.”

The Macrostax web app can be purchased by visiting www.macrostax.com and is currently available on desktop or any mobile device.

Macrostax is the No.1 macro-counting app that helps clients reach their health and fitness goals all while eating what they love. Through custom nutrition plans, the app tells members what, when and how much to eat to lose weight and keep it off. The app provides an affordable and personalized way to count macronutrients or “macros,” which includes protein, carbohydrates and fats, all without the expense of a coach. It includes perfectly portioned recipes to take the guesswork out of nutrition that are easy and family friendly.

Macrostax is based out of Boulder, CO. Call (352) 339-5517, email lindsey@macrostax.com or visit https://www.macrostax.com/ for more information.

