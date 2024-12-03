POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 3, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mark your calendars, music lovers! Pompano Beach Arts is thrilled to announce Jazz Fest Pompano Beach will return to the City’s beautiful shore on January 24th and 25th, 2025. This 4th annual festival promises to be bigger and tastier than ever before, featuring a stellar lineup of renowned jazz musicians including Joshua Redman & Gabrielle Cavassa, Judith Hill, Randy Brecker, and Jazz Funk Soul alongside a vibrant new food court with a New Orleans flavor, all directly on the beach stage!



This free festival will once again be hosted by Mark Ruffin of Sirius XM’s Real Jazz. There is no charge for General Admission tickets, but registration is required. There are a limited number of VIP Seats at $200 for a 2-day pass. Complete details at www.pompanobeacharts.org/jazzfest.

“This year’s event will feature two days of critically acclaimed artists who have graced the stages of the biggest jazz events in the world. We are honored to produce this landmark festival for our community, shining the spotlight on our City while welcoming music lovers from all over the state and beyond,” said Ty Tabing, Director of The City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department, operating as Pompano Beach Arts. “Our Cultural Affairs Department is grateful to the City Commission for their support of events like Jazz Fest, which impact our City’s economic development while enhancing the quality of life for our residents.”

Jazz Fest Pompano Beach is proud to welcome Champion Porsche, Visit Lauderdale, and Pompano Magazine as lead sponsors.

Festival Lineup:

:: FRIDAY, JANUARY 24th, 2025 |LOCAL TALENT STAGE │Great Lawn: 1:45-4:45pm

FERNANDO FERRARONE

Trumpeter and Alto Saxophonist Fernando Ferrarone is a 2-time DownBeat Award winner on trumpet and alto saxophone. He is a band leader, composer and arranger. Fernando attended Berklee College of Music on a full tuition scholarship in Boston. He has performed in various jazz festivals such as the Monterey jazz festival and the Montreal jazz festival in Canada. Fernando has performed throughout New York City jazz clubs and with bands including Sonora Dinamita and Grupo Rebolu. Internationally, he has performed extensively in Peru and Colombia.

BOP SHOP BRASS

Bop Shop Brass emerged at the end of the pandemic, born from the enthusiasm of musicians eager to reconnect and perform together. Their journey began at various farmers’ markets around Miami, where they quickly discovered a unique, groovy sound that resonated with their audience. By meticulously curating a repertoire filled with undeniable BOPS, they’ve been able to captivate listeners across South Florida, sharing their passion for music and creating unforgettable experiences for everyone who hears them.

:: FRIDAY JANUARY 24th 2025 │ Pompano Beach on the sand:

RANDY BRECKER | MAIN STAGE 5:00 PM

Randy Brecker is a Grammy® Award-Winner legendary jazz trumpeter and composer known for his exceptional performances on the trumpet and flugelhorn. Born into a musical family in Philadelphia in 1945, he has left an indelible mark on the world of jazz, R&B, and rock for more than six decades. Brecker has worked with a diverse array of artists and bands, including Blood, Sweat and Tears, Horace Silver Quintet, Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers, and the Brecker Brothers Band. Throughout his career, he has released numerous albums and earned multiple Grammy nominations and wins. Randy’s enduring passion for music continues to inspire new generations of musicians and fans worldwide.

ADAM HAWLEY | MAIN STAGE 7:00 PM

Adam Hawley, a celebrated guitarist, producer, and composer, has released four albums and produced music resulting in 16 Billboard #1 Hits. His album Escape was the #1 Selling Album in the nation in its first week, and its debut single became the Billboard and Smooth Jazz Network Song of the Year for 2020. His fourth album, Risin’ Up, also saw chart-topping success. In 2022, he achieved four more #1 hits and the 2022 song of the year.

JOSHUA REDMAN & GABRIELLE CAVASSA | MAIN STAGE 9:00 PM

Grammy nominated jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman, widely revered as one of the greatest of his generation, performs music from where are we, his celebrated debut on the venerable Blue Note Records label. Redman calls where are we “a meditation on America and the power and importance of place.”

Featuring songs from American icons such as Guthrie, Springsteen, Perkins, and others, each selection is performed with the improvisational brilliance that is the hallmark of Redman’s artistry. Accompanied by the enchanting voice of New Orleans based vocalist Gabrielle Cavassa, the Joshua Redman Group has been lauded by critics as “a graceful triumph of understated virtuosity.”

:: SATURDAY, JANUARY 25, 2025 |LOCAL TALENT STAGE │Great Lawn 1:00 pm – 4:45 pm

LUIGI ARRENDONO

An acclaimed saxophonist, drummer, and composer of Dominican & American heritage. Graduating from the University of North Florida in the summer of 2021, Luigi has established himself as a remarkable musician, composer, and band leader celebrated for his distinctive and enchanting sound, as well as his expressive, rhythmic, and melodious improvisations on the saxophone and drums. Arredondo has performed alongside Tito Puente Jr, Mario Castro, Agapito Pascual, and Scott Giddens. Taylor Roberts and many other esteemed artists.

TRAD305

The Trad305 is an award-winning ensemble that brings the rich and lively history of traditional jazz to life. This group of talented musicians specializes in sub-genres such as Dixieland, Tin Pan Alley, Ragtime, American Songbook, Hot Jazz, and more. Their performances capture the essence of jazz from its early days up until the rise of swing in the 1930s, delivering an authentic and captivating musical experience. The “TRAD” is composed of a “banjolele”, a “contrabass”, and a “reedmaster” performing every woodwind instrument. All members vocalized in this period’s jazz style and never used any amplification or electricity.

Trad305 is part of the The Damian J Project, founded by musician Damian J. Sanchez, as an open-sourced musical collaboration dedicated to the preservation, development, and education of jazz. After touring extensively with such artists at BB King and The Glenn Miller Orchestra, Sanchez founded the project which allows musicians the freedom to perform with a variety of groups.

GINETTA’S VENDETTA

Ginetta Minichiello is a triple-threat female powerhouse who plays pocket trumpet, sings, and composes while leading her acclaimed jazz combo Ginetta’s Vendetta worldwide. From Moscow to Jakarta, Paris to Beirut, Jamaica to California, Canada to Mexico, she continues her musical ministry as a Jazz Ambassador, calling Jazz “America’s Greatest Export!” Just releasing her brand new CD, Fun Size on the summer solstice, 2024, Ginetta is ready to take on the world. As she entertains and teaches audiences around the globe about Jazz, she is garnering new fans and inspiring young musicians from the far east to Miami!

:: SATURDAY, JANUARY 25th 2025 │ Pompano Beach on the sand

JUDITH HILL | MAIN STAGE 5:00 PM

Grammy® Award-Winner Judith Hill’s latest album, Letters from a Black Widow, delves into her struggles after the deaths of Michael Jackson and Prince, two iconic artists who selected Hill for collaborations.

After Jackson’s sudden passing in June 2009, Hill sang lead on a number at Jackson’s memorial service, putting her on the worldwide map. Her rise to fame is explored in “20 Feet from Stardom,” the Oscar-winning documentary narrated by Morgan Freeman.

In her current album, Hill integrates theatrical elements and confronts the figure of the Black Widow that haunted her for so long. Inspired by a vision of a mountain representing her trauma, the album encompasses new stories of discovery, resistance, and redemption while maintaining her soul and funk foundation. The album features impressive guitar solos, with Hill explaining that the guitar has become a newfound voice for her during the songwriting process. Hill also experimented with her writing style while creating the album, allowing some songs to evolve from music, while others focused on storytelling and tone.

GERALD ALBRIGHT | MAIN STAGE 6:45 PM

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Albright is a versatile musician who started as a saxophonist before transitioning to bass. He has worked with various artists such as Anita Baker, Ray Parker Jr., and Whitney Houston. His solo career took off in 1987 with the smooth jazz album Just Between Us, and he has since released several successful albums. Albright’s music defies easy categorization, as he draws from contemporary R&B and urban jazz influences. He aims to take his listeners on a journey through different musical textures, rhythms, chord progressions, and moods. Whether in concert, on the radio, or through his albums, he wants to convey that he is in a good place in his life.

JONATHAN BUTLER | MAIN STAGE 8:15 PM

South African-born, Grammy® Award-Nominated guitarist Jonathan Butler is known for blending R&B, pop, jazz fusion, and worship music. His breakthrough to a wider audience came in the late ’80s with hit singles like “Lies.” He has lived in England and California and remains a star in South Africa. Butler’s faith is central to his music, as many of his albums showcase his love of gospel music and groove-based jazz chops.

Born in Cape Town in 1961, Butler was signed to Jive Records at 16 and released his debut album, Introducing Jonathan Butler. Moving to England, he continued to find success with albums like Worship Project, Jonathan, Brand New Day, and Grace and Mercy. In 2018, he reinterpreted classic songs by Burt Bacharach and Hal David on Close to You. His 2023 album, Ubuntu, celebrated the spirit and musical traditions of his home country.

JAZZ FUNK SOUL – JEFF LORBER, EVERETTE HARP, AND PAUL JACKSON, JR. | MAIN STAGE 9:45 PM

Jazz Funk Soul, a Grammy® Award-winning smooth jazz supergroup, formed in the mid-2010s with Jeff Lorber, Chuck Loeb, and Everette Harp. After Loeb’s passing in 2017, guitarist Paul Jackson, Jr. joined the group. Critically acclaimed as Contemporary Jazz pioneers, their irresistible musical recipe is simple – gorgeous melodies, unforgettable grooves, exhilarating solos and charged interplay.

Pianist, composer, and producer Jeff Lorber has been a major innovator on the creative music scene for over three decades. Along with maestros Herbie Hancock, Joe Sample and Bob James, Lorber is a groundbreaking Fender Rhodes pioneer. Having produced for everyone from Dave Koz to Kenny G, the Grammy nominated pianists’ long running acclaimed ensemble, Jeff Lorber Fusion, was a major force in Contemporary Jazz’s early beginnings. The Berklee College of Music alum’s 2014 CD Prototype with his Jeff Lorber Fusion scored a Grammy for ‘Best Contemporary Instrumental’ album.

Everette Harp’s soulful and trademark blend of Jazz, R&B, Funk and Pop have made him a favorite among fans, fellow musicians and critics alike. Harp’s impressive career that has allowed him to collaborate with everyone from Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan, Anita Baker, Luther Vandross and Patti Labelle to George Duke, Herbie Hancock, Billy Joel and Kenny Loggins. Harp has left an indelible imprint on the scene with his own unique, muscular and soulful approach. His work on TV has brought his saxophone into the homes of millions who have heard him playing the theme songs for such popular TV shows as Entertainment Tonight and Soul Train. He also holds the distinction of being a former member of the posse on the first Arsenio Hall Show.

Los Angeles native Paul Jackson, Jr. launched his own solo career in the late 80s. His distinctive musical style and technical prowess have made him a favorite among live audiences. First call for numerous musicians, Jackson has recorded with an impressive roster of musicians including Quincy Jones, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, Patti LaBelle, Michael Jackson and Bob James, among many others. He has also lent his guitar work to several film scores including Get On Up, Zootopia and The Color Purple. The guitarist is also featured on Daft Punk’s CD Random Access Memories, which scored five Grammys in 2014.

About the City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department:

The mission of the Cultural Affairs Department, operating as Pompano Beach Arts, is to provide cultural programming that includes visual arts, digital media, music, film, theater, dance, and public art for the enjoyment and enrichment of residents and visitors to Pompano Beach, Broward County, and the greater South Florida area. The department programs and manages the City’s premiere cultural arts venues, including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Ali Cultural Arts Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, and the Blanche Ely House Museum. The department also oversees the City’s Public Art Program and the Artists in Residence (AiR) initiative. https://www.pompanobeacharts.org/

Pompano Beach Arts