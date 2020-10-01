FALL RIVER, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The world is calling out for comfort and NorthEast Fleece is working to answer that call. As a textile industry leader, the company recently created two new blanket designs – one featuring “Hope” and the other “Faith” – as part of its “Fleece for Peace” charitable giving program. These warm fleece blankets can be donated for disaster relief and community support.



PHOTO CAPTION: Peter and Dede Moubayed with HOPE blanket.

More than 25 years ago, Peter Moubayed, NorthEast Fleece, owner, started “Fleece for Peace,” to assist in humanitarian and disaster relief efforts around the country and the world. Partnering with charities and organizations such as The Red Cross, The Salvation Army and the National Guard, along with hospitals, churches and shelters, NorthEast Fleece’s blankets have served people everywhere. They’ve comforted COVID patients and victims of the recent California wildfires, floods and hurricanes as well as the homeless.

“When COVID hit and the whole country, including my business, was suddenly shut down, I put my head in my hands. I thought, ‘We need hope!’ Then the image flashed in my mind – ‘Hope’ on a beautiful blanket. It was a simple message that would not only warm people, but lift their spirits too,” he says.

The blankets boast these words of encouragement in bright white lettering printed on a beautiful sky-blue backdrop. The blankets come in a twin/cot size and are thermal, soft and individually-sealed.

With no end in sight for domestic crises as well as those abroad, NorthEast Fleece has ramped up its giving program. For every “Hope” or “Faith” blanket donated, the company will match it and ship free to the charity of the giver’s choice.

“By doing this, we’re able to double the aid,” Moubayed says.

To participate in NorthEast Fleece’s matching donation program, visit https://northeastfleece.com/charities/; or call 1-800-FLEECE0.

About NorthEast Fleece

NorthEast Fleece is a family-owned and operated business in Fall River, Mass. They’re a leading supplier of premium polar fleece blankets. Along with its role in charitable giving and disaster relief programs, the blankets have also been displayed at multiple presidential inaugurations, the Olympic Games, major hotels, professional sports events and prestigious universities.

Recently, the company has experienced tremendous growth and expansion, culminating in its current position as North America’s premier manufacturer and supplier of fleece blankets. It’s a BBB-accredited business with an A+ rating.

