FALL RIVER, Mass., Nov. 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — This Thanksgiving, Gary Simons of Simply Simons restaurant in Swansea, MA, and Peter Moubayed, owner of NorthEast Fleece in Fall River, MA, will deliver homemade hot turkey dinners, warm fleece blankets and a much-needed message of hope.



PHOTO CAPTION: Gary Simons, Simply Simons; and Peter Moubayed, NorthEast Fleece, team up to deliver meals and warm message of “Hope.”

Since 2006, Simply Simons has prepared, delivered and donated made-from-scratch Thanksgiving Day dinners with “all the fixings.” Every holiday season, he and his family and friends prepare, cook, box and deliver up to an impressive 800 meals in the Swansea, Somerset and greater Fall River area. This year, he’ll have something new to add into the mix – a warm fleece blanket – complements of NorthEast Fleece.

“For the most part, these people are alone, disabled, veterans and generally families in need,” Simons says. “This year, we’re expecting a huge spike in deliveries to the elderly who are forced to stay home because of COVID-19.”

Moubayed has been a faithful customer at Simons’ restaurant for many years and the two cemented a friendship over charitable giving.

“Gary works hard not only at his restaurant but for the community as well,” Moubayed says. “From the moment I met him, I knew he had a huge heart. What he’s been doing all these years is amazing and I wanted to be a part of it.”

Moubayed has a long history of charitable giving, his “Fleece for Peace” blanket donation program has donated and shipped blankets to almost every natural disaster and humanitarian cause worldwide since 1996.

As a leading textile manufacturer, NorthEast Fleece recently created two new inspirational blanket designs that give words of encouragement – “Hope” and “Faith.” Bright white letters are printed on a beautifully uplifting sky-blue backdrop.

“When COVID hit and the whole country, including my business, was suddenly shut down, I thought, ‘We need hope!’ And, so the two new blanket designs were born. It’s a simple message, hopefully we are not only warming people, but lifting their spirits too,” he shares.

And while the pandemic has also affected Simons’ restaurant business, he carries on; his perseverance has paid off. Hot plates and warm blankets will prevail.

“All I kept thinking about were the people who would not get a turkey dinner on Thanksgiving Day if I cancelled because of the virus,” he says.

Those in need of a meal and a blanket or for anyone who wishes to donate, please call Simply Simon’s at: 508-675-5531 before Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 9 p.m. Simons will close after breakfast on Thanksgiving Day in order to begin packaging the dinners. The meals will be delivered after 1 p.m. into the late afternoon on Thanksgiving Day.

About Simply Simons

Simply Simons has been family-owned since 1998 and has been involved in many charitable events over the years, including “A Wish Come True.” It strongly believes in giving back to the community. The restaurant serves all made-from-scratch meals and has a large and loyal following. The decor is eclectic and showcases family antiques and collectibles throughout.

For more information: https://simplysimonsrestaurant.com/

About NorthEast Fleece

NorthEast Fleece is a family-owned and operated business and a leading supplier of premium, polar-fleece blankets. Along with its role in charitable giving, its blankets have also been displayed at multiple presidential inaugurations, the Olympic Games, major hotels, professional sports events and prestigious universities.

Recently, the company has experienced tremendous growth, culminating in its current position as North America’s premier manufacturer and supplier of fleece blankets. It’s a BBB-accredited business with an A+ rating.

For more information: https://northeastfleece.com/

