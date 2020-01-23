SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Matrix Systems announces the launch of its redesigned website. The site has been updated with a new look and feel that incorporates the latest features of online web design, as well as optimizing the site for mobile devices such as phones and tablets. The site now features a simple online contact/quote form that can be conveniently accessed on just about every page of the website.



The site has an all new look and feel with colorful graphics, an easy-to-use menu navigation, and accessible information about all of Matrix Systems goods and services.

“This new design does a better job showing off our Smog Hog and Dust Hog product lines, as well as provide details and ordering information about our exclusive Matrix SP7C detergent specifically developed for Smog Hog electrostatic precipitator systems,” says Mark Quinlan, President. “The Matrix SP7C detergent will work in any electrostatic precipitator and we’ll ship it anywhere in the country.”

The site also provides details about specific equipment needs for air pollution challenges such as commercial cooking exhaust, plastics production, metalworking tasks, and wood and ceramics processes.

Be sure to check out the new Matrix Systems website design at https://www.smoghogexperts.com/

About Matrix Systems

Matrix Systems provides industrial and commercial air filtration system solutions and commercial cooking exhaust systems for Northern California and Northern Nevada from our sales offices in San Leandro, CA and Grass Valley, CA and our service facility in San Leandro, CA. We are the exclusive representative for United Air Specialists, Inc., SMOG HOG mist filtration, DUST HOG dust filtration and PSG commercial kitchen exhaust filtration products. Matrix Systems also provides a variety of other mist media filtration products and dust media filtration products. We provide dust collector replacement parts, SMOG HOG parts, and filters. In addition, we are a complete SMOG HOG service provider including equipment and airflow testing, component cleaning and exchange, as well provide our proprietary SMOG HOG SP7 detergent for automatic wash systems.

For more information about Matrix Systems, call either (510) 822-5167 in the Bay Area or (530) 273-5474 in the Sacramento Valley and Northern Nevada area for more information.

Info: https://www.smoghogexperts.com/

*(LOGO 72dpi: https://www.smoghogexperts.com/wp-content/themes/matrix-systems/images/header-logo.png)

News Source: Matrix Systems