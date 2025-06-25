BELLEVUE, Wash., June 25, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As global industries face rising demands for raw materials and sustainable sourcing, MB Metals Scrap, headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, continues to grow as a premier supplier of ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metal to clients worldwide. With a commitment to integrity, logistics efficiency, and environmental responsibility, MB Metals Scrap provides dependable solutions for recyclers, foundries, mills, and manufacturers across the U.S., Asia, Europe, and beyond.



Image caption: MB Metals Scrap Expands Global Reach as Trusted Scrap Metal Supplier.

Specializing in bulk scrap metal sales and international export logistics, MB Metals Scrap serves a wide range of industrial partners—from steelmakers and alloy producers to scrap yards and smelters—ensuring a consistent supply of high-grade materials.

“We’re proud to operate globally while staying grounded in our Pacific Northwest roots,” said a company spokesperson. “From Bellevue, WA, we connect local and international buyers with high-quality, competitively priced scrap metal, delivered on schedule and with full documentation.”

Products and Services:

Ferrous scrap metal : Shredded steel, HMS 1 & 2, rebar, and heavy melt

: Shredded steel, HMS 1 & 2, rebar, and heavy melt Non-ferrous scrap : Aluminum, copper, brass, stainless, zinc, and lead

: Aluminum, copper, brass, stainless, zinc, and lead Bulk container and freight shipping for global clients

for global clients Custom sorting, grading, and packaging

Reliable documentation and export compliance support

With a deep understanding of material grades, global customs procedures, and end-user needs, MB Metals Scrap ensures smooth and efficient international transactions from port to plant.

Global Distribution with Local Expertise

From its headquarters in Bellevue, WA, MB Metals Scrap has established partnerships across:

The Pacific Northwest and West Coast

and Asia – including South Korea, India, China, and Vietnam

– including South Korea, India, China, and Vietnam Europe – serving smelters and mills in Turkey, Spain, and Germany

– serving smelters and mills in Turkey, Spain, and Germany Latin America – including Mexico and Brazil

The company leverages multi-port access, real-time tracking, and multilingual coordination to support clients across time zones and continents.

Why Clients Choose MB Metals Scrap:

Transparent, competitive pricing

Reliable inventory and volume capacity

Decades of industry knowledge and compliance expertise

Long-term, ethical sourcing practices

Whether you’re sourcing scrap metal for recycling, production, or resale, MB Metals Scrap offers responsive service and supply chain dependability few can match.

About MB Metals Scrap

MB Metals Scrap is a global scrap metal supplier based in Bellevue, WA, serving industrial clients across North America, Asia, Europe, and beyond. With a focus on quality control, sustainable practices, and reliable logistics, the company provides ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metal to buyers in construction, manufacturing, and heavy industry sectors.

Website: https://mbmetalsscrap.com/.

News Source: MB Metals Inc.