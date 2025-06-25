BELLEVUE, Wash., June 25, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — With increasing demand for high-quality structural and mechanical steel products across industries, MB Metals Tubing & Pipe is standing out as a trusted global supplier of steel tubing, pipe, and related components. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company provides a wide range of steel tubing solutions to customers throughout North America, Asia, and Europe, delivering consistent quality and competitive pricing backed by decades of industry experience.



Image caption: MB Metals Tubing and Pipe Expands Global Steel Supply Capabilities.

MB Metals Tubing & Pipe specializes in carbon and alloy steel tubing, mechanical tubing, structural pipe, and precision-cut components for OEMs, distributors, and manufacturers in construction, agriculture, transportation, and energy sectors.

“Our global footprint is supported by our local expertise,” says a spokesperson for MB Metals. “From our base in Bellevue, we manage complex international shipments with the reliability and precision our clients expect.”

Products and Capabilities Include:

Carbon steel tubing (round, square, and rectangular)

Structural pipe and mechanical tubing

Cold drawn and hot finished seamless steel tubing

DOM (drawn over mandrel) tubing

Cut-to-length services, sourcing, and global shipping

With a strong inventory and relationships with mills and processors worldwide, MB Metals Tubing & Pipe helps businesses secure the steel they need—on time and on spec.

Global Reach, Local Responsiveness

Serving both domestic and international markets, MB Metals Tubing & Pipe delivers to clients across:

The United States and Canada

East and Southeast Asia – including Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam

– including Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam Europe and the Middle East – supporting manufacturers in Germany, Italy, and Turkey

– supporting manufacturers in Germany, Italy, and Turkey South and Central America – with growing exports into Mexico and Brazil

The company leverages multi-port logistics, custom documentation services, and compliance expertise to ensure smooth international transactions and efficient supply chain support.

Why Choose MB Metals Tubing & Pipe:

Decades of experience in steel sourcing and supply

Proven global logistics and export expertise

Access to both standard and hard-to-find sizes and grades

Competitive pricing with scalable volume capacity

Personalized support from a Bellevue-based sales and operations team

Whether you need custom lengths of DOM tubing or full-container quantities of structural pipe, MB Metals Tubing & Pipe delivers reliability from sourcing to delivery.

About MB Metals Tubing & Pipe

Based in Bellevue, WA, MB Metals Tubing & Pipe is a global supplier of high-quality steel tubing and pipe products, serving customers in industrial, construction, agricultural, and infrastructure markets. With strong global sourcing channels, just-in-time delivery options, and technical expertise, the company is committed to helping clients around the world get the steel products they need—fast, accurately, and cost-effectively.

Learn more: https://mbmetalstubingandpipe.com/

News Source: MB Metals Inc.