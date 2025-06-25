BELLEVUE, Wash., June 25, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — With increasing demand for high-quality structural and mechanical steel products across industries, MB Metals Tubing & Pipe is standing out as a trusted global supplier of steel tubing, pipe, and related components. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company provides a wide range of steel tubing solutions to customers throughout North America, Asia, and Europe, delivering consistent quality and competitive pricing backed by decades of industry experience.

MB Metals Tubing and Pipe Expands Global Steel Supply Capabilities
MB Metals Tubing & Pipe specializes in carbon and alloy steel tubing, mechanical tubing, structural pipe, and precision-cut components for OEMs, distributors, and manufacturers in construction, agriculture, transportation, and energy sectors.

“Our global footprint is supported by our local expertise,” says a spokesperson for MB Metals. “From our base in Bellevue, we manage complex international shipments with the reliability and precision our clients expect.”

Products and Capabilities Include:

  • Carbon steel tubing (round, square, and rectangular)
  • Structural pipe and mechanical tubing
  • Cold drawn and hot finished seamless steel tubing
  • DOM (drawn over mandrel) tubing
  • Cut-to-length services, sourcing, and global shipping

With a strong inventory and relationships with mills and processors worldwide, MB Metals Tubing & Pipe helps businesses secure the steel they need—on time and on spec.

Global Reach, Local Responsiveness

Serving both domestic and international markets, MB Metals Tubing & Pipe delivers to clients across:

  • The United States and Canada

  • East and Southeast Asia – including Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam
  • Europe and the Middle East – supporting manufacturers in Germany, Italy, and Turkey
  • South and Central America – with growing exports into Mexico and Brazil

The company leverages multi-port logistics, custom documentation services, and compliance expertise to ensure smooth international transactions and efficient supply chain support.

Why Choose MB Metals Tubing & Pipe:

  • Decades of experience in steel sourcing and supply
  • Proven global logistics and export expertise
  • Access to both standard and hard-to-find sizes and grades
  • Competitive pricing with scalable volume capacity
  • Personalized support from a Bellevue-based sales and operations team

Whether you need custom lengths of DOM tubing or full-container quantities of structural pipe, MB Metals Tubing & Pipe delivers reliability from sourcing to delivery.

About MB Metals Tubing & Pipe

Based in Bellevue, WA, MB Metals Tubing & Pipe is a global supplier of high-quality steel tubing and pipe products, serving customers in industrial, construction, agricultural, and infrastructure markets. With strong global sourcing channels, just-in-time delivery options, and technical expertise, the company is committed to helping clients around the world get the steel products they need—fast, accurately, and cost-effectively.

Learn more: https://mbmetalstubingandpipe.com/

News Source: MB Metals Inc.