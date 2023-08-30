POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 30, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Pompano Beach CRA is proud to announce that the McNab House & Botanical Gardens project has been awarded two prestigious grants totaling $1.5 million. The Cultural Facilities Program Grant has awarded $500,000 for the construction of the botanical gardens and children’s classroom, while the $1 million Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) Program Grant will go towards outdoor recreational use of the site. These grants will facilitate the progress of this historic preservation and economic development project, with further advances coming with the September announcement of the architectural firm that will be awarded this project.



Image Caption: Pompano CRA: Rendering of McNab House and Botanical Gardens.

“We are honored to have been awarded these significant grants, which attest to the importance of this project,” said Nguyen Tran, CRA Director. “The McNab House and Botanical Gardens will create a destination venue which will have a positive economic impact on our City. These grants will help us continue developing our vision of a world-class experience for residents and visitors alike.”

The CRA relocated the McNab House and garage to its namesake park located on the main commercial corridor of Pompano Beach for adaptive reuse as a restaurant and botanical garden. The LWCF grant will specifically go towards the construction of pathways, an interactive water feature, playground elements, seating, landscaping, restrooms, and design and engineering fees for the McNab House and Botanical Gardens Project, and the Cultural Facilities grant will support the building of the children’s classroom and the botanical gardens.

These grants are part of the next phase of this project, which will be advancing with the announcement of the architectural firm. An RFQ was announced for architectural design services several months ago and received five respondents. An evaluation committee scored the respondents, and a recommendation for the highest scoring architect will be brought forth at the CRA September board meeting. With board approval, the site plan process will continue along with restauranteur operator negotiations. Additional opportunities to provide public input will be available in the future.

The McNab House, built in 1926, was moved from its original location on Atlantic Boulevard, when the owners sold the land for development. With the support of the Pompano Beach Historical Society, the Pompano Beach CRA saved the historic home, moving it several blocks to McNab Park, with the vision of transforming the home into a restaurant and the surrounding land into a botanical garden. The goal of the McNab House & Botanical Gardens project is to continue economic growth within the East CRA and Atlantic Boulevard corridor. Activation of the public space will encourage more pedestrian activity and create a unique attraction for residents and visitors to enjoy.

About the Pompano Beach CRA:

The CRA was created in 1989. It has two independent districts: Northwest CRA and East CRA established by City government for the purpose of carrying out redevelopment activities that include reducing or eliminating blight, improving the economic health of an area, and encouraging public and private investments in a CRA district.

The CRA is funded through Tax Increment Financing (TIF). The funds are collected as property values increase and a portion of that increase is captured by the Agency. TIF raises revenue for redevelopment efforts without raising taxes.

For more information: https://www.pompanobeachfl.gov/government/cra/

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Kay Renz

Kay@KRPRMediaGroup.com

News Source: Pompano Beach CRA