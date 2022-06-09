POMPANO BEACH, Fla., June 9, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Pompano Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is seeking sealed proposals from qualified respondents for the development and operations of a restaurant located in the “Old Town Arts and Entertainment District” in the City of Pompano Beach. The purpose of this Request For Proposal (RFP) process is to select a qualified respondent with proven experience, financial resources, and professional expertise to design, renovate and construct a new restaurant on this pivotal site. The City will receive sealed proposals until 2:00 p.m. (local), Monday, July 11, 2022.



PHOTO CAPTION: Potential vision for the restaurant .

The solicitation documents can be downloaded for free from the eBid System as a pdf (Bid #T-16-22) at: https://pompanobeachfl.ionwave.net.

“The Old Town Arts and Entertainment District has already attracted several leading restaurateurs, and now with this new opportunity, we look forward to partnering with an outstanding developer/operator who shares our vision for the area,” said Nguyen Tran, CRA Director.

Locals have dubbed the location the “Wash House,” as the historic building was once a former laundromat. Conceptual ideas for the 6,089 square foot building include a high-quality, unique, diverse style restaurant or a craft brewery/wine bar with a food component of light bites or full kitchen. Roof top seating must be incorporated as an active use.

Currently, two restaurants are under construction in the district including South Bar & Kitchen by Mike Linder and Papamigos by Brian Faeth.

An Optional Pre-Proposal Conference will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 9 a.m. (local) at 11 N.E. 1st Street, Pompano Beach, Florida 33060 to provide Proposers with a site tour of the Old Town Arts and Entertainment District.

The City is not responsible for the accuracy or completeness of any documentation the Proposer receives from any source other than from the eBid System. Proposer is solely responsible for downloading all required documents. A list of Proposers will be read aloud in a public forum. To attend the virtual opening, go to https://pompanobeachfl.gov/pages/meetings to find the zoom link.

About the Pompano Beach CRA:

The CRA was created in 1989. It has two independent districts: Northwest CRA and East CRA established by City government for the purpose of carrying out redevelopment activities that include reducing or eliminating blight, improving the economic health of an area, and encouraging public and private investments in a CRA district.

The CRA is funded through Tax Increment Financing (TIF). The funds are collected as property values increase and a portion of that increase is captured by the Agency. TIF raises revenue for redevelopment efforts without raising taxes. For more information https://www.pompanobeachfl.gov/government/cra

