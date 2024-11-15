SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT®), the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology, reported a 2.5% increase in mortgage lock volume compared to the previous month. Mortgage market professionals and industry enthusiasts are invited to download MCT’s comprehensive report to gain deeper insights into the current market dynamics.



Image caption: MCT Mortgage Lock Volume Indices Oct 2024.

October proved to be a dynamic month for the mortgage market. An increase in mortgage rates, spurred by election volatility, led to a reversal of the refinancing uptick observed in September. However, a rise in purchase volume during the month managed to counterbalance the decline in refinancing, resulting in overall month-over-month lock volume remaining relatively flat.

The uncertainty surrounding the elections caused temporary market disruptions and a downturn in markets, which has now eased following the decisive election results. This change has brought a level of stability and clarity to the market.

Andrew Rhodes, Senior Director and Head of Trading at MCT, stated, “With the election and last Thursday’s Federal Reserve meeting behind us, we anticipate markets will stabilize with the new focus on November jobs and CPI data points.”

MCT’s Lock Volume Indices present a snapshot of rate lock volume activity in the residential mortgage industry broken out by lock type (purchase, rate/term refinance, and cash out refinance) across a broad diversity of lenders (e.g., sizes, products/services offered, business models) from MCT’s national footprint.

