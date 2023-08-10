SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT®), the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology, today announced the appointment of Steve Pawlowski as Managing Director, Head of Technology Solutions. Mr. Pawlowski will be responsible for expanding upon MCT’s proven record of driving efficiency and liquidity in the secondary market. He will report directly to MCT’s COO, Phil Rasori.



Photo caption: Steve Pawlowski, Head of Technology Solutions, MCT.

“Steve’s technology leadership while at Fannie Mae heralded a new era of capital markets transparency to the lender,” said Phil Rasori. “MCT is building on that effort in numerous ways, including initiatives to bring back-end pricing closer to the front-end pricing that mortgage borrowers receive. We’re proud Steve will be applying his vision and expertise to MCT Marketplace and other best-in-class software solutions.”

MCT Marketplace users include 30% of all correspondent sellers and over 90% of active correspondent buyers, making it the largest whole loan exchange by number of participants in the U.S. market. In addition to whole loans, MCT’s software solutions are leading venues for flow servicing, bulk MSR, and TBA transactions.

“MCT was the fastest and most comprehensive technology partner I worked with on API development while at Fannie Mae,” said Steve Pawlowski, Managing Director, Head of Technology Solutions at MCT. “I couldn’t be more excited to apply my institutional expertise to this agile and committed technology development team.”

Mr. Pawlowski will provide leadership on all MCT technology development. He brings extensive industry experience to MCT, including 30+ years with Fannie Mae’s Capital Markets and Single-Family Digital Products and Services organizations. Mr. Pawlowski and his team were instrumental in developing Fannie Mae’s Servicing Marketplace and the original, first-of-their-kind pricing and commitment APIs.

Contact MCT to learn more about improving profitability and efficiency, whether you are a mortgage lender or buy-side mortgage asset investor: https://mct-trading.com/contact/.

About MCT:

For over two decades, MCT has been a leading source of innovation for the mortgage secondary market. Melding deep subject matter expertise with a passion for emerging technologies and clients, MCT is the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology. From architecting modern best execution loan sales to launching the most successful and advanced marketplace for mortgage-related assets, lenders, investors, and network partners all benefit from MCT’s stewardship. MCT’s technology and know-how continues to revolutionize how mortgage assets are priced, locked, protected, valued, and exchanged – offering clients the tools to thrive under any market condition.

For more information, visit https://mct-trading.com/ or call (619) 543-5111.

