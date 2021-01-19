SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — MCT® announced that David Burress has joined the company in the position of MSR Sales Director, directly addressing the increase in market demand for MCT’s MSR products. The hiring of Mr. Burruss ensures MCT can continue serving the needs of their MSR clients to define borrower recapture and the effect on MSR hedges, as well as determining fair value and properly incorporating it in MSR valuations. As Director of MSR Sales, David is responsible for marketing outreach and acquisition of new customers.



PHOTO CAPTION: David Burruss, Director MSR Sales.

“We are thrilled to have David joining the MSR division and anticipate he will continue to help expand the business and identify growth opportunities,” said Tom Farmer, Managing Director of National Sales. “David’s strong industry experience and client-centric focus fits perfectly with the MCT DNA.”

Mr. Burruss brings to MCT over 30 years of extensive experience in the mortgage industry. Previously, Mr. Burruss worked uncovering private label clients and those who wanted to sell MSR. He ran his own consulting firm offering a broad range of services like business/product development, investor relations, recruiting and outsourcing. Mr. Burruss had servicing accounts with many of the top 20 U.S. lenders for PMI Mortgage Insurance Company, Arch MI, and Freddie Mac.

He covered the entire mortgage manufacturing process from origination through foreclosure, creating products and services focused on generating efficiencies and uncovering profitable niches for his customers. He also led teams who developed some of the first automated underwriting processes in the industry.

“I was attracted to MCT because of the quality of their people and reputation of the company in the mortgage industry,” said. Mr. Burruss. “As I get to know them even better, I have not been disappointed by either. In fact, the truth is better than the hype, which is rare these days! It is great to be a member of an incredible team with such exciting technology and industry knowledge, ever changing and innovating.”

About MCT:

Founded in 2001, Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT) has grown from a boutique mortgage pipeline hedging firm into the industry’s leading provider of fully integrated capital markets services and technology. MCT offers an array of best-in-class services and software covering mortgage pipeline hedging, best execution loan sales, outsourced lock desk solutions, MSR portfolio valuations, business intelligence analytics, mark to market services, and an award-winning comprehensive capital markets software platform called MCTlive! MCT supports independent mortgage bankers, depositories, credit unions, warehouse lenders, and correspondent investors of all sizes.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, MCT also has offices in Philadelphia, Santa Rosa, Los Angeles and Dallas. MCT is well known for its team of capital markets experts and senior traders who continue to provide the boutique-style hands-on engagement clients love.

For more information, visit https://mct-trading.com/ or call (619) 543-5111.

Media Contact:

Ian Miller

Chief Marketing Officer

Mortgage Capital Trading

619-618-7855

pr@mctrade.net

News Source: Mortgage Capital Trading Inc.