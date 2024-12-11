SAN DIEGO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT®), the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology, has announced a 15.12% decrease in mortgage lock volume compared to the previous month. The data, reflecting current market dynamics, is available in MCT’s latest report, which offers in-depth analysis and insights for industry professionals and stakeholders.



While the market exhibited relative stability post-election, a clear downtrend in refinance activity was observed as interest rates settled. Heading into the winter months and with a new presidential administration taking office in January, volatility concerns remain a focal point for the industry. Current expectations suggest that mortgage volume will stay low through the early months of the year.

Andrew Rhodes, Senior Director and Head of Trading at MCT, commented on the outlook: “Most lenders have already priced in at least one rate cut in either December or January. Barring unforeseen events, mortgage rates are predicted to remain relatively steady through the winter months.”

Industry forecasts indicate that rates are likely to hold or increase slightly, further dampening refinance activity. With the evolving market landscape, industry professionals are encouraged to stay informed of potential shifts in the coming months.

For further insights into the current mortgage market and the latest trends in lock volume, MCT invites industry professionals to download the full report.

MCT’s Lock Volume Indices present a snapshot of rate lock volume activity in the residential mortgage industry broken out by lock type (purchase, rate/term refinance, and cash out refinance) across a broad diversity of lenders (e.g., sizes, products/services offered, business models) from MCT’s national footprint.

About MCT:

For over two decades, MCT has been a leading source of innovation for the mortgage secondary market. Melding deep subject matter expertise with a passion for emerging technologies and clients, MCT is the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology. From architecting modern best execution loan sales to launching the most successful and advanced marketplace for mortgage-related assets, lenders, investors, and network partners all benefit from MCT’s stewardship. MCT’s technology and know-how continue to revolutionize how mortgage assets are priced, locked, hedged, traded, and valued – offering clients the tools to perform under any market condition.

For more information, visit https://mct-trading.com/ or call (619) 543-5111.

Download report at: https://mct-trading.com/press-release/mct-reports-15-decrease-in-mortgage-lock-volume-amid-higher-rates/

