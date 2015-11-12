SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2015 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — MCT Trading, Inc. (MCT), a recognized industry leader in mortgage risk management providing pipeline hedging, best-execution loan sales and centralized lock desk services, announced that it has acquired certain key assets of PLar Analytics, LLC, a provider of financial models for mortgage bankers, and of PB Pacific Partners, LLC, which offers consulting services on capital markets and mortgage servicing.

The deal expands MCT’s advisory services to include specialization in mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuation business. This new MSR Services Group will be headed by Phil Laren, founder of PLar Analytics and PB Pacific Partners. MCT’s acquisition includes certain key assets of PLar Analytics’, PB Pacific Partner’s customer base and its proprietary Enhanced Servicing Model (ESM). Mr. Laren is now a full-time employee at MCT.

“This deal is a natural fit for MCT. We have been utilizing the ESM model for over two years; it has multiple advantages over other valuation models,” stated Curtis Richins, president of MCT. “With Phil Laren running our new MSR Services Group, we have expanded our service offerings, enabling us to deliver even more tangible value to our lender clients.”

MCT clients will benefit immediately as a result of the acquisition with more granular analysis of the “retained” vs. “released best execution” decision-making process and access to the “best-in-class” MSR pipeline valuation services. MCT also intends to integrate PLar Analytics’ ESM and MSR software with MCTlive!, its award-winning secondary marketing technology platform for real-time trading, analytics and best-execution.

“Given Mr. Laren’s extensive capital markets experience and industry-leading knowledge of MSR valuation, he is well-equipped to effectively assist MCT’s clients strategically and operationally as they evaluate retained execution opportunities,” said Phil Rasori, COO at MCT. “He created a very sophisticated, proven valuation model. Our clients are looking to MCT for advice in selecting the best servicing partners and then implement best practices, which strengthens our value proposition for lenders.”

“I am extremely excited to join the team at MCT and look forward to growing the MSR Services Group,” said Laren. “Many lenders need specialized guidance in an effort to accurately value their servicing portfolios to maximize profitability and manage risk. They will need help in evaluation potential new partners, such as sub-servicers. The new group that we’re establishing will be key in supporting existing MCT clients as they grow and in penetrating larger accounts.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About MCT Trading:

MCT Trading (MCT) is a risk management and advisory services company providing independent analysis, training, hedging strategy and loan sale execution support to clients engaged in the secondary mortgage market. Founded in San Diego, California in May 2001, the company has expanded to include field sales and support offices in Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco and Charlotte. MCT is a recognized leader in the industry and currently supports more than 150 clients on the HALO (Hedging And Loan sales Optimization) Program. The company also develops and supports MCTlive!™, an award-winning real-time, trading and best-execution secondary marketing platform. MCT’s LockCentral™ is the industry’s largest outsourced centralized lock desk service. For more information, please visit http://www.mct-trading.com/ or call (619) 543-5111.

About PB Pacific Partners and PLar Analytics:

Founded in 2009, PB Partners, LLC is an established consulting firm focused on providing long-term capital markets advisory services for lenders. It developed an advanced, easy-to-use approach to mortgage servicing valuations called the Enhanced Servicing Model (ESM). PLar Analytics, LLC is a sister company to PB Partners that engineered a proprietary servicing solution that was licensed by lenders and vendors. It has a number of advantages not typically found in other servicing models. The founder of both companies, Philip Laren, is a well-respected mortgage banking professional in capital markets expertise.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Joe Bowerbank

Profundity Communications, Inc.

949-378-9685

jbowerbank@profunditymarketing.com

*LOGO for media: Send2Press.com/wire/images/15-1112-MCT-MSRServices-300dpi.jpg

Twitter: @mcttrading

News issued by: MCT Trading, Inc.

Original Image: https://www.send2press.com/wire/images/15-1112-MCT-MSRServices-500×375.jpg

# # #

Original Story ID: 2015-1112-04 (10658) :: mct-trading-inc-acquires-assets-of-plar-analytics-llc-and-pb-pacific-partners-llc-2015-1112-04

Original Keywords: Curtis Richins MCT Trading, Inc. San Diego California SAN DIEGO, Calif.

Alternate Headline: MCT Trading, Inc. Acquires Assets of PLar Analytics, LLC and PB Pacific Partners, LLC

NEWS ARCHIVE NOTE: this archival news content, issued by the news source via Send2Press Newswire, was originally located in the Send2Press® 2004-2015 2.0 news platform and has been permanently converted/moved (and redirected) into our 3.0 platform. Also note the story “reads” counter (bottom of page) does not include any data prior to Oct. 30, 2016. This press release was originally published/issued: Thu, 12 Nov 2015 16:00:00 +0000

Original Shortcode for Story: https://i.send2press.com/3souL

News Source: Mortgage Capital Trading Inc.