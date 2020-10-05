SAN DIEGO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT), an industry-leading mortgage hedge advisory firm and developer of MCTlive!®, announced that its Chief Strategy Officer, Leslie Winick, has been designated to HousingWire’s Vanguard Award list for 2020. Now in its sixth year, the program recognizes executives who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, made a positive impact at their companies as well as the entire mortgage industry.



PHOTO CAPTION: HousingWire Recognizes MCT’s Leslie Winick as a 2020 Vanguard Award Winner.

Ms. Winick is a seasoned leader who has been instrumental in helping MCT hone an unmatched value proposition for lenders that combines innovative technology with superior client engagement and experience. She’s also played a large role in ensuring all members of MCT’s ecosystem are aligned around common strategies and tactics. Drawing on her rich background in management consulting and financial services, Ms. Winick has successfully applied her strategic planning, operational excellence, and change management skills internally and with MCT partners and clients.

Vanguard Award winners were chosen by the HousingWire editorial board based on tangible leadership within their companies and the industry at large. HousingWire provided details on this year’s list, which included 50 total award recipients. All winners are executives, most being of the C-level suite with various sectors of the housing economy represented such as residential mortgage lending, servicing, investing, and real estate. Recipients are chosen by HousingWire’s editorial board based on their accomplishments in the last 12 months in both their companies and the industry sector they represent.

“The achievements of this year’s Vanguards are hard to overstate. They are leading some of the most iconic and successful mortgage and real estate companies in the world and adapting and innovating even during a global pandemic. The Vanguards represent the industry’s best and brightest, and we are excited to celebrate their remarkable accomplishments,” said HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler.

Ms. Wheeler also added, “HousingWire’s 2020 Vanguards have led their respective companies to spectacular success, as evidenced by expanding products, services, and profits. These 50 winners were carefully selected by HousingWire’s selection committee, chosen for their vital contributions to their companies and the dynamic way they are changing the industry.” HousingWire states that it sets an extremely high bar for the very competitive contest of HousingWire Vanguard Award winners.

Ms. Winick joins MCT’s COO, Phil Rasori (2015), and President, Curtis Richins (2016), as Vanguard Award winners.

