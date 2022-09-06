BIRMINGHAM, Ala., and ATLANTA, Ga., Sept. 6, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today, McWhirter (https://www.mcwrealty.com/), a leading commercial real estate services firm in the southeast, announces Pamela J. McCabe joins the Birmingham office as Vice President of Property Management. Additionally, Austin Purvis is promoted to Senior Property Manager.



McCabe has served the Alabama commercial property management industry for more than 30 years. Her experience includes office, residential and healthcare management throughout the southeast. She holds an Alabama real estate license and is a member of the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA).

“We are excited to welcome Pam to McWhirter. Her knowledge of the healthcare real estate industry will benefit our clients and our team as we continue to grow,” said Tanya Shubert, SVP, Management Operations. “Her background in healthcare management, understanding standards and experience with public and private owners make her a great asset.”



Purvis joined McWhirter’s Property Management Division in 2018. He assists with asset and property management services primarily focused on medical office buildings and property owner associations. He is promoted to senior property manager and will focus on healthcare and retail portfolios.

“Our clients appreciate Austin’s property management knowledge, innate problem-solving skills, exemplary customer service and work ethic,” said Shubert. “Austin is going to be an integral part of driving our growth.”



About McWhirter:

McWhirter’s property management team has more than 100 years of experience and manages healthcare, industrial, office and retail space in eight states. Through long-term client and vendor relationships, current technology systems and leading industry software solutions, we proactively identify challenges to reduce costs and increase efficiencies for our clients. We employ building engineers skilled in the design, installation and maintenance of major service areas including heating, electrical, mechanical, landscape, health safety and security Learn more at: https://mcwrealty.com .

