LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Local Anchor joins the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to kick off the annual “Season for Sharing” campaign. Local Anchor will mobilize the South Bay Los Angeles communities with a Kindness Cards initiative to bring a personal touch to food delivery around Thanksgiving time.



Image Caption: Local Anchor – Thanksgiving Kindness Project.

The campaign begins with a Local Anchor squad of 25+ volunteers to help assemble food packages for over 29,000 low-income seniors, women with infants, and children in Los Angeles County.

WHEN: Sat., Oct. 1, 2022 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: Los Angeles Regional Food Bank – NEW CITY OF INDUSTRY LOCATION, 2300 Pellissier Place, City of Industry, CA 90601

WHY: LA County is home to more food insecure children than any other county in the nation. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is the central resource for the supply and distribution of food for people in need throughout LA County. In cooperation with hundreds of partner agencies, the Food Bank serves hundreds of thousands of people each month.

Because we believe kindness matters and starts in our communities, Local Anchor is teaming up with the Los Angeles Food Bank’s 2022 “Season for Sharing” campaign. Local Anchor is partnering with local schools and families for a special Thanksgiving Kindness card-making project throughout the fall. Kids and families throughout the South Bay community will be asked to make unique Thanksgiving Kindness Cards that will be distributed by the Food Bank along with food during the 2022 holiday season so that recipients receive personal messages of support and care. The Local Anchor Kindness Card project is with support from First Republic Bank and Sylvan Learning.

Laura Stotland / laura@localanchor.com / (424) 225-1108

ABOUT LOCAL ANCHOR:

LOCAL ANCHOR is a media company offering masterfully curated content, focused on supporting families navigate their busy lives by serving parents, and caregivers with hyperlocal resources to cultivate kindness; encourage empathy, and empower its users to build supportive communities rooted in shared interests. Our Vision is to foster a national culture of kindness, one community at a time; by empowering families to develop and invest in giving back, volunteering, and building supportive communities.

Learn more: https://localanchor.com/

https://localanchor.com/thanksgiving-kindness-project-making-cards/

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/seDApef1698

