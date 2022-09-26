HOUMA, La., Sept. 26, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FMTC, Fire and Medical Training Center, in Houma Louisiana, is inviting reporters to experience a variety of safety training courses for the Oil, Gas, Wind, and Offshore industries on October 20, 2022 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in honor of October’s National Fire Safety Month. Reporters will get a chance to experience the real dangers of working and living at sea: how to escape from a sinking helicopter, how to approach a fire on a platform, and much more.



PHOTO CAPTION: FMTC Safety trainees in the offshore wind industry are training to survive at sea during the GWO Sea Survival Course.

Here is a video impression of what to expect: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTXkSzZza38

Safety experts

In addition, several safety experts will be available on request, such as Winona “Bebe” Mahler McElroy, the founder of On-Site Training & Instruction in 1989. She was the first woman firefighter in Houma. FMTC Center Manager, Kaylab Verdin, who has more than 15 years of experience in the offshore and safety industry will also be available to discuss safety topics.

The following safety training courses will be offered to participate in:

OSHA Fire Training

The OSHA Fire Watch Incipient Fire training is designed to teach personnel to properly perform fire watch duties, which include controlling workplace ignition sources (smoking, burning, welding).

OPITO HUET Helicopter Training

The OPITO HUET training is designed to inform about the security aspects on board a helicopter and the potential hazards and emergencies that can occur during transport. Various emergencies such as an emergency landing on the water will be rehearsed in the FMTC’s training pool using the training helicopter.

GWO Sea Survival Course

The GWO Sea Survival Training is especially intended for people working in the Offshore Wind Industry. The theory is practiced during various exercises in the swimming pool to become well prepared for risky situations such as being alone in water or with multiple survivors.

GWO Working at Heights

The GWO Working at Heights will teach about the risks associated with working at heights. Several necessary safety skills will be learned such as how to secure yourself and your colleagues in threatening situations high up in wind turbines.

Statistics safety incidents at work

The latest safety incidents statistics come from 2020. In that year, there were 2.7 million non-fatal workplace safety incidents reported and there were 4.764 recorded fatal workplace safety incidents according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

About FMTC Safety:

FMTC Safety is the safety training center for Offshore training, Wind training, Maritime training, and Industry training offering certified training according to international standards. The company’s goal is to smartly and sustainably enhance safety in the workplace with respect for people, the planet, and the environment. FMTC’s unique selling point is its client-based approach. The client always decides when they want to train and where the training will take place. At this moment, FMTC has 8 training locations around the world. Five locations are in The Netherlands, one in Dunkirk, France, one in Houma, Lousiana, USA, and one in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia.

For more information, please visit: https://fmtcsafety.com

MULTIMEDIA:

PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0926-s2pfmtc-trainees-300dpi.jpg

Photo caption: FMTC Safety trainees in the offshore wind industry are training to survive at sea during the GWO Sea Survival Course.

News Source: FMTC Safety