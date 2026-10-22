DETROIT, Mich., Oct. 22, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — U.S. Publications is thrilled to introduce Simo to the general public. It’s a conversational AI assistant that brings everyday help and creative tools together in one place. Users can describe what they want in plain language, by typing or by voice. No technical background or skills are required.



Image caption: Image caption: Meet Simo – your “best friend AI” for building websites, creating images and videos, writing stories and bringing ideas to life.

Simo was created by the founder of U.S. Publications, a technology company known for developing specialized mobile applications, and is built around the idea of a “best friend AI.” It gives people an approachable place to ask questions, explore ideas, solve problems and create.

Many people have an idea for a business, a story or a project but find the first steps intimidating. Simo lowers that barrier.

“Most people don’t lack ideas. They lack an easy way to get started,” said Simon Gojcaj, president and founder of U.S. Publications.

A combination of proprietary tools can generate 1080p to 4k videos from 20 seconds to 12 hours. The user does not even have to write the script. They can simply narrate the idea and let Simo take it from there. It can assist with inventions, draw up designs and even assist with patents.

Simo helps users brainstorm, understand unfamiliar subjects, organize their thoughts and draft content. Its creative tools span website creation, business concept development, original image and video generation, writing and book creation, and even book cover design. For example, a home baker could talk through a bakery business idea, then ask Simo to build a website and prepare content to share with customers. A writer could share a book concept and ask Simo to develop, organize and revise it.

A project library lets users save supported creations and return to them later to continue working.

The central benefit is that these capabilities all work together. A small business owner can develop an idea, create a website, prepare promotional images, write marketing copy and produce a video without moving between separate tools. An individual might use Simo for everyday help, a personal writing project or a visual story to share with family.

Simo is designed for entrepreneurs, inventors, small businesses, creators, authors and everyday people who want practical help bringing their ideas to life.

ABOUT SIMO

Simo is a conversational AI assistant that brings everyday help and creative tools together, including website creation, image design, writing and book creation, and video storytelling. Built around the idea of a “best friend AI,” Simo aims to make creating more accessible to people at any experience level.

MORE INFORMATION: https://simonchat.ai.

MULTIMEDIA:

VIDEO (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2lXP1ThIfw

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-1022-s2p-simologo-300dpi.webp

Image caption: Meet Simo – your “best friend AI” for building websites, creating images and videos, writing stories and bringing ideas to life.

News Source: U.S. Publications