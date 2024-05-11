NEW YORK, N.Y., and LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 11, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Those seeking help, beware, warns Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), a mental health industry watchdog. For Mental Health Awareness Month, the group marched through the streets of New York to raise awareness about coercive mental health practices including forced institutionalization and the use of electroshock (ECT) — even on children. Strategically timed to coincide with the American Psychiatric Association (APA) annual convention in the city, CCHR also brought its Psychiatry: An Industry of Death Exhibit to New York. Due to its popularity, the exhibit has been extended through May 12 at 37 Union Square West in Manhattan.



Photo caption: For Mental Health Awareness Month, Citizens Commission on Human Rights brought its “Psychiatry: An Industry of Death Exhibit” to New York and marched through the streets of Manhattan to raise awareness about coercive mental health practices.

CCHR denounces ECT as an outdated and brain-damaging procedure. The group demanded the APA take immediate action to implement the joint Guidance on Mental Health, Human Rights and Legislation issued in October 2023 by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

Psychiatry: An Industry of Death Exhibit contains vital information documenting psychiatric practices that put health, safety — even life — at risk. In addition to evidence compiled on psychiatry’s continued use of involuntary commitment and shock treatment, exhibit panels also document the danger of highly addictive drugs prescribed to children whose side effects include violence and suicide.

The Exhibit is open 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. through May 12. Admission is free.

Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) is a mental health watchdog founded in 1969 by psychiatrist Thomas Szasz and the Church of Scientology, inspired by visionary and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard who believed that human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.

For more information, visit the website of CCHR or watch CCHR documentaries on the Scientology Network.

LEARN MORE:

https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/

https://www.cchr.org

https://www.cchrint.org

VIDEO:

https://www.scientology.tv/series/cchr-documentaries/psychiatry-an-industry-of-death.html

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-0511-s2p-COSCCHRextended-300dpi.jpg

