NEW YORK, N.Y., and LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 8, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “Psychiatry: An Industry of Death Exhibit,” open now through May 9 at 37 Union Square West in Manhattan, is not for the faint of heart. But it provides vital information to avoid or survive coercive psychiatric practices that infringe against human rights. The exhibit, produced by Citizens Commission on Human Rights, shows how these practices put health, safety — even life — at risk.



Photo caption: The exhibit includes shocking information anyone needs to know to protect themselves and their loved ones from abuse and to take action to defend the rights of others.

Learn the truth about psychiatry, including its continued use of involuntary commitment and shock treatment.

Discover the danger of highly addictive drugs that are prescribed to children despite their side effects that include violence and suicide.

The Exhibit reveals the statistical relationship between soaring suicide rates among veterans and school shootings and the prescription of psychiatric drugs.

Psychiatry: An Industry of Death Exhibit takes visitors through the history of psychiatry, from its dark beginnings at the Bethlehem Royal Hospital, known as Bedlam, which has inspired numerous horror books and films. It continues with psychiatry’s endorsement of “eugenics,” the pseudoscience that promoted “improving” the human race through selective breeding and sterilization. It includes stark footage and testimony showing that psychiatrists were the architects of Hitler’s “final solution.”

The Exhibit is open 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. through May 9. Admission is free.

CCHR is a mental health watchdog founded in 1969 by the Church of Scientology and psychiatrist Thomas Szasz, inspired by visionary and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard who believed that human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.

For more information, visit the website of CCHR or watch CCHR documentaries on the Scientology Network.

LEARN MORE:

https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/

https://www.cchr.org

https://www.cchrint.org

VIDEO:

https://www.scientology.tv/series/cchr-documentaries/psychiatry-an-industry-of-death.html

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-0508-s2p-COSCCHRexhibit-300dpi.jpg

Photo caption: The exhibit includes shocking information anyone needs to know to protect themselves and their loved ones from abuse and to take action to defend the rights of others.

TAGS: #CCHR #CitizensCommissiononHumanRights #PsychiatryIndustryofDeath

News Source: Citizens Commission on Human Rights