STORY CITY, Iowa, Aug. 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Located in the heart of the Midwest, Midland Co. continues to stock shrimp in the production facility in preparation for regular monthly production. Midland Co.’s mission is to raise sustainable, ethical, and delicious seafood.

Midland Co. has installed its patented innovative Algae-Based RAS™ (recirculating aquaculture systems) filtration technology in both the nursery and grow-out systems.

The Company will be stocking the fifth batch of postlarvae (PL) shrimp at the nursery in Story City on August 19, 2021. The fourth harvest is projected to serve local customers early September 2021.

Midland Co. currently operates on a waitlist system for shrimp sales. Demand has continued to outpace supply. Midland is looking forward to the expansion and construction of the rest of the 20,000 square foot facility and the ability to put fresh shrimp on tables across the Midwest.

About Midland Co.:

Midland Co. is a privately held aquaculture company founded in 2018. The company uses Algae-Based RAS™ technology to produce fresh shrimp. Midland has successfully completed pilot trials to prove out the technology concept and is currently in the construction phase of a commercial demonstration production facility to be a model for future contract grow-out systems.

