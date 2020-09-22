STORY CITY, Iowa, Sept. 22, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Located in the heart of the Midwest, Midland Co. (formerly known as Kimle Aquaculture) announced the launch of an innovative land-based shrimp production facility in Story City, Iowa. Midland Co.’s mission is to raise sustainable, ethical, and delicious seafood.

Using innovative Algae-Based™ RAS (recirculating aquaculture systems) technology, Midland shrimp are responsibly raised and free of hormones, antibiotics, and chemicals. Pacific white shrimp is a warm water species that have a robust flavor profile with a lobster-like richness – sweet but earthy, tender yet firm. Being fresh (yes, never frozen), the shrimp’s natural flavors are expressed. Midland’s shrimp are delivered tank-to-table as a part of Midland’s innovative delivery model.

Midland’s technology simplifies RAS systems with a new, innovative technology– algae-based wastewater treatment. The algae captures nutrients from water and carbon from the air, leaving the water purified and oxygenated in a single one-step wastewater treatment system. The nutrient-dense algae are then recovered to be used as an alternative regenerative fertilizer. This zero-discharge technology makes it one of the most sustainable forms of aquaculture today.

The commercial demonstration facility is undergoing construction with Accurate Development as the lead construction partner for current and future facilities. The 20,000 square foot facility will be the model for future contract grower-out facilities. Each facility has the capacity to produce 80,000 pounds of shrimp annually. Midland’s contract grower model will work with Midwest family farms to integrate shrimp production into their enterprises. Shrimp contract grow-out production is a high-value opportunity that will diversify farm operations, increase profitability, and engage families across generations.

“Midland Co. is an impressive venture that has made significant strides in a short period of time,” commented Jared Johnson, a member of Accurate Development. “I believe in the technology, product, and team of Midland Co. and know that this company will have a high impact for Iowa and is a huge opportunity to diversify protein production and build future regenerative agriculture opportunities.”

Midland Co. looks forward to putting fresh shrimp on tables across the Midwest.

To learn more visit: https://www.midlandseafood.com/

About Midland Co.:

Midland Co. is a privately held aquaculture company founded in 2018. The company uses Algae-Based RAS™ technology to produce fresh shrimp. Midland has successfully completed pilot trials to prove out the technology concept and is currently in the construction phase of a commercial demonstration production facility to be a model for future contract grow-out systems.

